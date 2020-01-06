After Bryce Salzman’s single-handed scorching run, and the frosting-on-top basket by her sister Delanie, the Meeteetse girls basketball team led the Powell JV by 12 in the second half.
The Lady Longhorns were trending hot.
And then, as if a switch was thrown, they were not. The Lady Panthers completely turned things around, shrunk the lead, and then overcame it for a 41-37 victory last Friday night in Powell.
It was definitely one that got away for the 1A Longhorns, even if they were playing up against a 3A junior varsity.
When Meeteetse had that double-digit bulge nearly halfway through the third quarter, it appeared the Longhorns had it.
“I thought so, too,” said coach Ernie May. “We started turning the ball over. We had a tendency at times to revert to old habits. We still have to trust our system.”
The Longhorns dropped to 1-7 on the season, but May feels a turnaround is imminent.
“We are so close,” he said. “We are not going to be on the other side of it anymore (the score).
Salzman, a senior guard, led the team with 13 points, most of them coming between late in the second quarter and into the first half of the third when she nailed three 3-pointers.
“That’s what he told us in the locker room,” she said of May’s post-game pep talk.
The Longhorns led 9-7 after the first period, 23-18 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters before Powell took over in the fourth quarter.
As the Panthers nursed a small lead, they somehow managed to keep the ball out of Meeteetse’s hands for about three minutes. The Longhorns slapped the ball away, nearly intercepted passes, but could not regain possession.
“For three minutes we could not get the ball,” May said.
Abby May made-a-length-of-the-court drive to trim the lead to 39-37 with 33 seconds remaining, but Powell iced it with two free throws.
“I’m super proud with the way the girls came out and competed,” Ernie Mays said. “We had a couple of lapses.”
Salzman said there was “a little frustration” over the way the loss played out with Meeteetse unable to get shots and make shots in the late going.
“Even then you have to focus on good defense,” she said.
The Meeteetse boys, 2-6, had a much tougher time coping with Powell’s JV, falling behind 24-5 in the first quarter and never mounting a challenge in a 64-28 loss.
“It’s a work in progress,” said coach Zeb Hagen. “They stayed positive. They didn’t quit. We’ve got to do a better job of rebounding.”
Dale McBride led the Longhorns with 10 points.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket,” said sophomore guard Dace Bennett, who scored five points. “The main thing that killed us today was rebounding and the little things.”
