image
Point guard Coy Novakovich pumped in 22 points to lead the Cody boys basketball team to a suspenseful 56-51 victory over rival Powell Friday night.
 
The satisfying Cody triumph ended a season-opening five-game losing streak and avenged a Dec. 20 loss to Powell in Cody.
 
Bouncing back from an injured ankle, Novakovich scored 11 points in the first quarter to set the tone for the Broncs in a rematch at Powell. Novakovich had not played since the Broncs' 62-61 loss to the Panthers before the holiday break.
 
Cody led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter after gaining control of the game early. But the Panthers fought back in the fourth period, cutting the lead to four points.
 
Novakovich clicked for four important free throws in the late going, but the real clutch scoring was turned in by senior Tristan Blatt. Blatt was in foul trouble much of the game, but when he returned saddled with four fouls, he broke free for three drives to the hoop resulting in lay-ups.
 
Cody has a quick-turnaround game at home at 3 p.m. Saturday versus Wyoming Indian.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.