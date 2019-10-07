It was Tayleigh Hopkin’s week.
While several teammates were ill, the sophomore was splashing through the pool faster than ever in multiple events for the Cody High School girls swim team. She reached a long-awaited goal in the 50-yard freestyle and qualified for the November state championships in two more events, giving her four so far.
As the Fillies outscored Worland 129-99 in a rescheduled dual meet and beat Worland again and lost to Lander in a triple dual meet in Lander, Hopkin broke one barrier and inched oh-so-close to cracking another.
Her 27.45-second time in the 50 gave Hopkin a personal best in that event and qualified her for state in the triple dual.
“It was pretty cool,” Hopkin said. “I finally had a state qualifier in the 50. It felt really good. I’ve wanted to get that all season. I was excited.”
In the Worland meet, she raced to a 1:00.75 victory in the 100 freestyle, just shy of slipping below a minute on the clock.
“I want to get under a minute this season,” Hopkin said.
Her third place in 2:41.97 in the individual medley versus Worland also chalked up an additional qualifying time for Hopkin.
At this point in the season, with the state championships in Gillette a month away, the Fillies have eight individuals qualified to compete with 32 times meeting the standard for 3A.
Freshman Ally Boysen has qualified in all eight individual races with her junior sister Megan qualified in seven. The other Filly qualifiers, besides Hopkin, are Marissa Rosenbaum, Paige Bower, Brylee Allred, Emma Cook and Kaelee VanNortrick.
“The girls are swimming well,” said coach Buffy Allred. “Very proud of their hard work and dedication.”
Allred said she expects some of those who have already made it into the state field will also qualify in other events and that some swimmers who haven’t yet recorded fast enough times will do so before the end of the regular season. That’s as long as they stay healthy – about half the team was sidelined for the Lander meet.
Several Fillies besides Hopkin had first-rate days in the pool in the dual versus Worland. That meet was supposed to take place earlier in the season, but was called off when the Warriors had structural problems with their pool. This do-over took place last Thursday with the Lander meet conducted a day later.
Senior Marissa Rosenbaum, who has already qualified in four events, excelled in the Worland meet, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.77, took second in the backstroke and was part of two winning relays. In Lander, she won the 500 and took third in the 50 in 27.76.
Paige Bower, who has qualified for the state meet in five events, also swam strongly. Against Worland, she was second in the 50 freestyle, second in the 100 breaststroke, and was part of the winning 200 free relay. In Lander, she was runner-up in the 200 freestyle.
Bower was particularly pleased with the backstroke time of 1:09.44, which was her first time under 1:10.
“Hopefully, I can get a 1:07 by the end of the season,” Bower said.
She said she would also like to best 1:20 in the breaststroke and trim another .62 seconds from her 50 time. If she reaches those goals Bower would be state qualified in seven events.
“I’m definitely stronger,” she said. “I’ve been working out more, doing more dryland.”
One focus for strength building has been using rowing machines at the Rec Center and gyms around town.
“I’m getting my endurance up,” Bower said.
Some other Cody highlights were posted by Taylen Stinson, dipping under seven minutes in the 500-yard freestyle (6:55) with an improvement of more than 10 seconds and also by Zelma Rudd who finished in 1:28.88 in her first attempt at the 100 butterfly in Worland.
“I feel everyone’s getting faster,” Hopkin said.
That’s what she would like to do, too, not only in the 100, but in the 100 breastroke where she is pointing for a sub-1:20.
“It was pretty good,” Hopkin said of the successful week.
Cody-Worland Dual
Teams: Cody 129, Worland 99.
Individuals: 200-yard medley relay: 1) Cody (Megan Boysen, Brylee Allred, Ally Boysen, Marissa Rosenbaum), 2:04.42; 3) Cody (Paige Bower, Taylen Stinson, Kaelee VanNortrick, Cheyenne Farmer), 2:19.75.
200 freestyle: 1) Rosenbaum, 2:19.77; 2) Allred 2:32.06; 4) Rudd, 2:49.10; 5) Allie Ennist, 2:54.72.
200 individual medley: 1) A. Boysen, 2:36.61; 3) Tayleigh Hopkin, 2:41.97; 5) VanNortrick, 2:51.83. 50 freestyle: 1) M. Boysen, 27.69; 2) Bower, 28.64; 5) Stinson, 31.03;
100 butterfly: 2) Allred, 1:18.75; 3) Rudd, 1:28.88.
100 freestyle: 1) Hopkin, 1:00.75; 2) VanNortrick, 1:08.49; 3) Mahayla Allred, 1:13.60; 6) Ennist, 1:19.31.
500 freestyle: 3) Stinson, 6:55.26.
200 freestyle relay: 1) Cody (B. Allred, Bower, Hopkin, M. Boysen), 1:55.45; 3) Cody (M. Allred, Rudd, Ennist, Farmer), 2:17.81.
100 backstroke: 1) A. Boysen, 1:10.84; 2) Rosenbaum, 1:13.74.
100 breaststroke: 2) Bower, 1:24.65; 3) M. Allred, 1:31.14; 4) M. Boysen, 1:35.73.
400 freestyle relay: 1) Cody (Rosenbaum, VanNortrick, Hopkin, A. Boysen), 4:22.01; 3) Cody (Stinson, Rudd, M. Allred, Ennist), 5:10.25.
Lander-Worland-Cody Homecoming Triple Dual
Teams: Cody 87, Worland 79; Lander 136, Cody 45.
Cody Individuals
200 freestyle relay: 3) Cody (Bower, Rosenbaum, Hopkin, M. Boysen), 2:12.70; 6) Cody (Stinson, Farmer, Rudd, Ennist), 2:34.22.
200 freestyle: 2) Bower, 2:16.41; 9) M. Allred, 2:35.69; 10) Stinson, 2:37.07.
200 individual medley: 3) M. Boysen,2:39.18; 6) Ennist, 3:21.22.
50 freestyle: 2) Hopkin, 27.45; 3) Rosenbaum, 27.76.
100 butterfly: 2) M. Boysen, 1:10.26;
100 freestyle: 7) Rudd, 1:16.07.
500 freestyle: 1) Rosenbaum, 6:16.53; 6) Hopkin, 6:41.68. 200 freestyle relay: 3) Cody (M. Boysen, Farmer, Hopkin, Rosenbaum), 1:58.12.
100 backstroke: 3) Bower, 1:09.44; 8) Stinson, 1:20.86.
100 breaststroke: 5) M. Allred, 1:30.48; 10) Rudd, 1:41.71; 11) Ennist, 1:47.17.
400 freestyle relay: 3) Cody (Bower, Stinson, Ennist, M. Allred), 4:55.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.