Reaching career 100 wins is a milestone for a coach in nearly any sport but particularly when that achievement is garnered in six short seasons.
Park County Ice Cats coach Angie Johnson entered the century club on Dec. 8 when her hockey team took down Gillette 7-0 at a tournament in Riley Arena.
Johnson said she had no idea she was approaching 100 until parent Jeff Harris informed her of the milestone entering the weekend.
“I’m not a statistician,” Johnson said, “I didn’t even realize it.”
After the clock struck zero the team gathered on the ice to hug and congratulate Johnson on her achievement, which came with a celebratory banner.
“It was really exciting. We were all caught up in the moment,” left wing Kamden Harris said.
Once they got off the ice they greeted her a second time, but then, with a nonalcoholic champagne shower.
“I was so sticky,” Johnson said, laughing.
Johnson has led the Ice Cats to five state titles in a row in her five seasons at the helm.
“She is just an incredible motivator and teacher,” Harris said.
It’s her easygoing demeanor that goalie Kayla Kolpickte said makes her so successful as a coach.
“She’s just super-encouraging which motivates us to work hard,” she said.
Johnson’s attention to detail doesn’t hurt.
Kolpickte said if the coach notices her needing work in a certain area, she doesn’t coddle, but rather makes it a point of emphasis.
“If she sees something I need to work on, she’ll have the rest of the team shoot on a particular (part) of my body I’m having trouble saving shots from,” Kolpitcke said.
Johnson’s first coaching gig came in 2007 when she coached the Ice Cats mites and tykes hockey team, a group of 5-7 year olds getting their first start in hockey. It was on that team that current Yellowstone Quake members Mason Merager, Tyler Cramer and Jack Harris were all members.
From there she never stopped learning. She said she received valuable hockey insight from longtime Cody hockey coach Tom Keegan and her husband Larry Johnson, who also coached and is now one of her current assistant coaches.
“They gave me a lot of hockey knowledge,” she said. “So I tried to be flexible and put that in with a little of my own knowledge and magic touch.”
An interesting feature of girls hockey in Wyoming is 19U is the only level, meaning 8-year-olds play on the ice together at the same time as 19 year olds.
Parent Jeff Harris said the teams that utilize their youngest players that do best in Wyoming.
“It’s kind of a unique, little situation,” he said.
Johnson has worked to do just that, having her older players mentor the younger ones, helping mold the next generation of players.
“She really helps connect every age level,” Kamden Harris said. “She get’s the (younger players) connected and into playing.”
Each practice her players do the same drills together, with skating exercises a top priority. The extra conditioning gives her teams a literal leg up in the waning minutes of games.
“We out-condition every team in the league,” Jeff Harris said.
Although she is modest about her feat, Johnson is proud she could share such a moment with her team.
“Overall it’s about the girls, but I think it shows them that with determination you can achieve anything,” she said.
Her team has been for the most part dominant in her six seasons as coach, but Johnson insists every year brings a new challenge. Even the best teams in sports rarely win all their games, and the Ice Cats are no different. Park County only edged Rock Springs by four points to win the regular season title last year and had to finish a comeback in order to force overtime in the state semifinals against Rock Springs.
“Every season there’s something going on that could affect the team,” Johnson said. “By focusing on the right things at the right time is how you get the team back in the right direction.”
This year’s team is 9-0-1 and sitting in a familiar position at the top of Wyoming Amateur Hockey League. She said she’s not concerned about necessarily winning every game, but rather playing their best hockey at the end of the year.
“For us the main game is the state championship,” Johnson said. “If we get into it, teamwork will take us the rest of the way.”
The WAHL girls state tournament will be Feb. 21-23 at Riley Arena.
