The Northwest College volleyball team finished its season last month and is looking into the future with a new coach.
Scott Keister will lead the Trappers in 2020 after serving as an assistant coach at Salt Lake Community College for seven seasons. During that time span Keister helped lead the Bruins to three appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament. His team finished with a 23-11 record this year but failed to make the national tournament.
Keister will be a full-time coach at Northwest, joining men’s soccer coach Ben McArthur and women’s soccer coach Aaron Miller who recently had their interim tags removed after an open job hiring process.
Keister will replace Valerie Rivera who was the Trappers’ interim coach in 2019. Under her leadership Northwest finished with a 5-22 (4-13) record.
In their home finale the Trappers played neck-and-neck with Laramie County Community College. After losing the first two sets Northwest bounced back with 25-23 and 25-21 set wins. In the fifth and final frame the Golden Eagles edged Northwest 15-8.
Eirini Matsouka led Northwest with 22 kills and 11 digs while Mollee Krum chipped in 17 kills.
Northwest was eliminated in the first round of the Region IX Tournament against eventual tournament champion Otero Junior College in three straight sets. The team finished the season on a six-game losing streak.
Matsouka led the team with 4.04 kills per set and a .259 hitting percentage. Cody local Ryan Blaylock also led the team and conference with 0.39 service aces per set. She finished tied for 53rd in the nation in service aces per set.
Matsouka and Krum were named to the All-Region IX team.
