The Cody freshman boys basketball team finished the season 14-8 overall and second at the conference tournament.
“The kids really improved during the season,” coach Mike Thompson said. “I wish the kids the best and encourage them to keep working on their basketball skills.”
The Broncs closed out the season Feb. 29 against Riverton, winning 55-54. Cody was up six late, but Riverton battled back and cut it to one. In the final seconds the Wolverines turned over the ball to Kamden Niemann.
Niemann finished with 26 points, Jack Schroeder had 10 and Matt Nelson eight.
Cody played in the Worland Tournament on Feb. 22. The Broncs opened with a 39-31 win over Jackson.
Niemann finished with 20 points, Robby Porter 13 and Eli Pryor 10.
They then defeated Rocky Mountain 39-33. Niemann finished with 17 points, Schroeder nine and Porter eight.
In the championship game they lost to Worland 69-29. Niemann had eight points, Porter and Schroeder six and Keegan Hensley five.
In a sophomore/freshmen game against Meeteetse on Feb. 20, Cody won 41-29. Nathan Wilson finished with 16 points, C.J. Dominick had 10 and Porter Lee eight.
Earlier in the week against Powell, Cody won 57-28. Schroeder finished with 14 points, Niemann 10 and Luke Talich and Wilkins Radakovich eight.
The Broncs faced Worland on Feb. 11 and lost 69-33. Niemann had 11 points, Talich 10, and Nelson and Caleb Wallace five.
Against Jackson on Feb. 8, Cody lost 66-55. Schroeder finished with 20 points, Niemann 19 and Nelson 11.
The day before against Star Valley the Broncs fell 63-55. Niemann finished with 28 points, Schroeder 11 and Nelson eight.
On Feb. 1 against Buffalo Cody won 58-50. Niemann finished with 25 points, Schroeder 16, and Hensley and Nelson six.
In January, Cody competed in the Wyoming Indian Tournament on the 11th. The Broncs defeated Fort Washakie 47-41. Niemann had 11, Trey Thomasson six and Hensley four.
They then played Wyoming Indian and won 57-49. Nelson finished with 16, Schroeder 15 and Porter 14.
The Broncs lost to St. Stephens 76-49. Niemann had 13, Porter 12 and Nelson 10.
On Jan. 14 against Burlington, Cody won 54-42. Talich had 19, Porter 12 and Niemann 10.
Against Riverton on Jan. 18, Cody won 68-51. Niemann had 18, Nelson and Schroeder 15, and Luke Wagner and Radakovich 7.
On Jan. 21, Cody lost to Worland 86-58. Niemann had 16 points, Nelson and Porter 11 and Talich 10.
Cody faced Lovell on Jan. 23 and won 61-53. Niemann had 21, Porter 17 and Nelson five.
Cody played Rock Springs on Jan. 25 and won 57-47. Niemann had 20 points, Nelson and Schroeder 10 and Radakovich nine. Against the Greybull sophomores on Jan. 28, Cody won 72-44. Niemann finished with 17, Radakovich and Ben Reinker 11, and Schroeder 10.
