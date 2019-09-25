They must supply velcro for their blue jeans at Northwest College.
After capturing one of two rodeos at Montana Northern last week, the Trappers have four riders in the top seven in the Big Sky Region in saddle bronc and five in bull riding.
Plus, newcomer Kade Bruno is leading the All-Around.
It’s been hard for the animals to toss those Trappers.
“We got loaded up on them,” coach Del Nose said of his livestock riders.
Three rodeos into the five-rodeo fall portion of the 2019-20 season, the Northwest men are second behind Montana State.
The victory, 624-353, ahead of the Bobcats, came one day after the Trappers placed third against the same group of teams.
“The first rodeo was a little weak,” Nose said, “and we didn’t have that good an attitude. We had another shot at it and it materialized.”
Overall, NWC’s Clancy Glenn is top-ranked in saddle bronc with teammates Bruno second, Logan Nunn sixth and Cody Weeks seventh.
In bull riding, Bruno is second rated, with Justin Ketzenberg trailing him in third, Austin Herrera sixth, Jordan Paddock eighth and Travis Hecht tied for 10th.
Newcomer Paden Woolstenhulme is easing into a few rankings. He is fifth in steer wrestling, 11th in tie-down roping and with partner Kaden Atkinson, 14th in team roping.
Just about everyone besides Bruno got some pre-season work fine-tuning at Cody Nite Rodeo.
Nunn, in his second season, has been showing improvement.
“I’ve been staying on,” he said after finishing fourth last Saturday.
He worked hard in rodeos all summer.
“All the places I was riding this summer, in Cody and Jackson, really helped me,” Nunn said. “I’m making progress. Yes sir, I’m having fun. It’s awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.