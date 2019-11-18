When Sandi Meinecke talks about hunting in the Wyoming backcountry with husband Bob, she says, “We’re partners.”
In the living room of their Cody home, there are photographs of big game kills by both Bob and Sandi.
It is not clear how many women in the United States in their 70s hunt and even in Wyoming the percentage would be low.
But Sandi Meinecke has hunted for decades, loves being able to put meat on the table and thoroughly enjoys being out in nature.
“Years ago, hunting was not a woman’s sport,” Sandi said. “They stayed at home. I would think if a woman was interested in doing it (without family to instruct), it would be hard.”
Meinecke is of an earlier generation, but over the last decade-plus many surveys indicate younger women are embracing hunting as never before, taking advantage of such programs as Becoming An Outdoors Woman.
USA Today featured Michigan’s first female hunting guide. Just this year, Cody’s Rachael Lineberger became an outfitter, taking over the family business from her parents. Male-female owners are listed on other Wyoming outfitter businesses.
One study suggested women in hunting grew by 25 percent between 2006 and 2011. Another indicated 11 percent of all hunters now are females.
Compared to men’s exploits there are few old-time hunting stories about women. Usually it wasn’t their job to bring home the meat.
Annie Oakley was one famous exception, honing her marksmanship by helping to feed her Ohio family by shooting rabbits and squirrels after her father died.
Many women were introduced to the sport by fathers and grandfathers, including Cody’s Jessika Calkin.
Calkin, 32, bagged her first deer at 12 and it was reported in the newspaper.
Back then, Calkin said, at school she was called “‘That girl that hunts.’ If there were others, they were little boys.”
Calkin was wearing full camo with an orange hat when she stopped at the Game and Fish check station on West Yellowstone Avenue this year.
“All the men in my family hunted,” she said. “I think I was attracted to the face paint at first.”
A surgical technician, Calkin hunts elk, deer and antelope and has fallen in with a group of female friends who appreciate the hunting experience.
“We share the same passion for being outside,” she said. “It’s peaceful.”
Created by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation of Laramie, the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt has paired experienced female hunters with novices and guides since 2013.
In its mission statement, the group declares the intention of establishing mentoring connections, encouraging economic self-sufficiency and linking women more to the state’s cultural roots.
Cade O’Brien, who lives in Powell and works in Cody, was on the first antelope hunt in UCross as the experienced hunter and developed an enduring friendship with her co-hunter.
While O’Brien won the Annie Oakley Award for a one-shot kill, she said it was more gratifying to watch her partner learn the hunting ropes and become enthusiastic about a sport she previously knew nothing about.
“It was life-changing and amazing,” O’Brien said.
When the other hunter shot an antelope, O’Brien said, “You could see her whole face change and go, ‘My gosh, I just did it.’”
O’Brien said she has returned several times to the antelope hunt as a volunteer.
“It’s like going back to a college reunion a little bit,” she said.
Now 19, and a student at the University of Wyoming, Cody’s Katie Couture was just shy of her 16th birthday when she participated in the antelope hunt.
A hunter since she was 12, who began by shooting rabbits, Couture hit an antelope at 70-80 yards during the program.
“It’s a really cool event,” Couture said. “It was just empowering to get more involved in what is a male-dominated field. All the women I know who hunt learned from men.”
At school, Couture said she urges other young women to get involved.
“I tell people all the time,” she said.
Years ago, when she still lived in Nebraska, Sandi Meinecke said there were pheasants, coyotes and whitetail deer around her grandfather’s farm that intrigued she and her twin brother Daniel.
When they were about eight and tired of shooting rocks with a BB gun, she said, she shot her first prey – one of grandpa’s chickens. Horrified, they hid the dead body and did not tell him for weeks.
A gun columnist, Bob Meinecke is known as irascible to his readership, but his wife portrays him as a patient man who took care to develop her hunting skills.
“He made sure I had a rifle that fit me,” Sandi said.
If she missed, Bob said, “‘That’s OK, we’ll just do better next time.’ He took his time to explain things to me.”
There are two meat providers in the Meinecke household, though Sandi has a clear favorite type of food.
“I love antelope,” she said. “It’s got a very mild flavor and it’s tender.”
