The Cody volleyball team split with its opponents on the road this weekend, falling to Star Valley and defeating Jackson.
Earlier in the week, the Fillies lost to Riverton and are now 13-3 overall.
“We improved as a team from Riverton on Tuesday so we were all excited about that,” Ally Schroeder said about the weekend.
On Friday, the Lady Braves won 3-0.
“We weren’t able to ever get going,” coach Stephanie Birch said. “They play a really quick tempo and we were scrambling all night.”
The Fillies lost the match 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.
“Star Valley has a much older team and our team is younger, but we competed well with what we had,” Schroeder said. “I think the Lady Braves pulled away because we had a hard time getting a block up and closing the block, which made it difficult because they had some talented hitters.”
Birch agreed the Fillies struggled with the block on Friday.
“They play a faster tempo than us and we gave them too many easy balls that resulted in them being able to hit without a block,” she said.
Autumn Wilson finished with seven kills and Riley Welch had five. Brittan Bower finished with eight digs.
Saturday at Jackson the Fillies swept the match 3-0.
“We played much better,” Birch said. “We played more our style. Jackson doesn’t play as fast as the others we played this week and it helped us get in a rhythm.”
Cody won the match 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.
“In Jackson I thought our team played with extra heart,” Wilson said. “We wanted it more, and so we took it. We kept our flow of the game, which was highly intense, energetic and fun.”
Wilson said the team needs to do a better job of not giving up free balls and also serving tougher.
“Confidence is in my opinion the most important thing we as a team could work on,” she said. “We have to go for every ball, no matter what. You can always recover later if mistakes are made. We should work on being confident, but also being mindful while we’re playing.”
Cody plays at Powell on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“I am so ready to play Powell this Thursday,” Wilson said. “I know that all our Cody girls are going to do great and have fun.”
