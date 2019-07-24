It took me a few milliseconds to understand that what first appeared to be a wild mink the size of a house cat running through the rocky shoreline on the other bank from where I was fishing was actually a large marten. Then it vanished into the trees running down the opposite slope. I’ve seen less than a dozen of these elusive critters alive, but three of those have been in this same canyon.
The hole I was fishing is situated down a vertical canyon and is one of my favorite places in the world. Even in midsummer it is shaded in the morning, cool, quiet and relatively bug free. Most people won’t make the extreme effort required to get down next to the shoreline.
Judging by the logs lodged in the rocks above my head, this year’s high water was at least 12 feet above where the water level was now. Since I use a rope to help lower myself into this hole, I have to bring everything I need with me. It’s a one trip type of deal. This morning, what with all of the junior size cuttbows stealing my bait, I was in real danger of running out of bait before catching a keeper for supper.
Fishing these days is a lot more complicated for me than it used to be. To begin with, if I’m fishing my favorite holes, I have to wear special knee braces just to get to where I like to go. Even then, most of the old places are beyond my abilities anymore. This canyon is at the bottom of a semi-vertical drop of about 25 feet and is usually only good for one or two trips right after runoff. Then the fishing is a waste of time.
I must have caught and released 20 small fry that morning during the couple of hours I was there, all between 6 and 10 inches. Still, I managed to put a 16-inch rainbow, one of the bigger fish I have caught here, on the stringer along with a 12-inch cuttbow. Enough for a couple of suppers since Sandi won’t eat trout.
I may not agree with our fishing columnist Tim Wade on many things, but I’ll go along with his last column. Prespawn trout and early post spawning trout from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and adjacent North Fork are just plain yucky.
This is why I enjoy fishing our high mountain streams and vastly prefer catching those little mountain brookies over the bigger, bony-bodied cutthroats and cuttbow hybrids. They simply taste better, as do all of the fish caught from fast-flowing mountain streams versus the ones pulled out of a stagnate water lake, pond or the reservoir.
However, I also enjoy eating late summer rainbows and usually wait until late August or early September to fish the North Fork for those. Understand that those bigger North Fork fish come with a “contains excessive mercury content” warning cautioning older people, younger people and pregnant women against eating them. Apparently the mercury occurs naturally in area waters feeding from the Park. Perhaps my eating them might explain my particular mindset?
I’ll also agree with Wade’s thoughts on fishing the mouth of the river where it enters the west end of the reservoir right after it opens in mid-July. What really sucks though is that, over the years, I’ve heard people bragging about catching their limit there, going home, then returning to catch another limit.
Why? Don’t these people understand there’s a limit as to how much pressure the fish can take. Remember what happened to the buffalo back in the day? Those folks actually thought the supply of bison was endless. Apparently many so-called sportsmen think the same about the fish in our Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Or, like a bunch of self centered narcissists, don’t care.
Wade also claims the lake trout, (a char) and walleyes (a member of the perch family), both of which were illegally introduced into the reservoir, make better groceries than trouts. I don’t know about that, having not been fortunate enough to have tasted either. However, in my experience, perch is one of the best-eating fresh water fish you can wrap your tongue around, so their bigger cousins, the walleyes, should make good groceries.
However, that still leaves the problem of disrespecting the resource by over fishing and exceeding limits. I think we all have occasionally dipped our toes in those off-limits areas, sometimes inadvertently, sometimes not. But some folks make it a lifestyle.
So, you ask, who are they hurting? If not us, how about our children and grandchildren? It would be nice for the grandchildren to grow up enjoying an abundance of wildlife, instead of in a world where the remaining wildlife populations are but a vestigal remnant of what once was. Yet all of the foregoing is relevant only with the stipulation that we start paying close attention to the actual management of these resources by the controlling entities.
The success of that is dependent on our own self discipline and by not letting our state use these resources as a commercial ploy to attract tourists and high rollers so state agencies can build their power base politically and economically. Or to let those commercial entities of all stripes that care only for their bank accounts sell our grandchildren’s birthright, which is happening right now.
This last week Sandi and I enjoyed a beautiful day out in the backcountry. Even so, like our new G&F director’s recent letter to the editor, I’ve got ask myself, “How long can this last?” The wildlife and fish aren’t here like they were 50 or 40 or even 30 years ago due primarily to an influx of population not cozignent of true wildlife husbandry, combined with the implementation of harvest regulations in league with commercial over-exploitation and mismanagement of our wildlife resources.
Also, let’s not forget the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with their ESA mandate. To which we can add the faux hunting organizations, of which there exist several, and let’s include those anti-everything outdoor organizations and their legal eagles who twist our programs and projects to get maximum benefit for their bank accounts.
Yes, I saw a large marten in the wild last week and I actually spotted a wolverine in the same area years ago. Now dozens of introduced wolves and a large number of truculent grizzly bears inhabit the area. But the moose are gone, the mountain goats and mountain sheep are declining in number and the elk are almost totally absent. Due to politics and massive stupidity by our own G&F reacting to local political pressure by enacting several extra long seasons involving an excessive harvest of does in the farmland down below Heart Mountain, (where the deer migrate to in winter) our mountain mule deer are now nearly nonexistent.
So I have to ask, “For how long?”
