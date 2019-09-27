One play. That's all it would take for the Broncs to respond.
After a Jackson score with less than a minute remaining, Chaz Cowie responded with touchdown reception on the first play from scrimmage to give the Cody football team an 19-15 homecoming win over Jackson on Friday night.
After brushing past a few Jackson defenders Cowie found a home behind blocker Matt Sandoval and past him, open field. With a leaping dive Cowie snuck through the front corner of the end zone as his teammates and crowd leapt to their feet.
Earlier in that quarter Sandoval had gone down with a cramp. After limping to the sideline he quickly started furiously stretching and with two minutes left he was already back.
Drew Trotter scored two touchdowns for 73 all purpose yards while Hunter Hays was 7-for-14 for 95 passing yards, but this game was all about defense.
The Broncs went more than two quarters without scoring but the defense held Jackson at bay just long enough for the win.
Jackson had the top 3A offense entering Friday's game but the Broncs held them to 199 yards - 254 yards less than their season average.
The teams played to a scoreless, hard-hitting first quarter that set the tune for the rest of the night.
At 8:15 in the second Keaton Stone recovered a Jackson fumble after a Broncs pass rush. The turnover set the Broncs up nicely at the Jackson 28.
At 6:49 Cody would get their first score on a Trotter rush.
It all started on a miracle fourth-and-9 play where Hays was chased to the sideline but still got a pass off. Trotter reversed route back upfield to haul in the wobbling throw for a big 16-yard reception to keep the drive alive. On the next play, Trotter rushed it in from 10 yards to go up 6-0. Jackson Gail missed the PAT.
At 3:02 in the second, the Broncs made another big time fourth down play, this time for a score. Trotter swooped through a massive hole in the Jackson d-line for a 26-yard rushing TD. Sandoval came up just short on a two-point conversion rushing attempt and it was 12-0 Cody.
At halftime, Hays was 4-for-8 with 99 passing yards. Cody Phillips led the Broncs with 63 total yards off three carries and one catch.
Jeydon Cox led Jackson with 43 yards on 11 carries. He got Jackson's first score at 6:11 in the third on a fourth down play to make it 12-7 after the PAT.
The Broncs offense started to stall in the second half. On one drive Cody pushed all the way to the Jackson 9 but still could not convert.
Jackson pushed deep into Cody territory with 5:18 left but Trotter made a huge pass breakup on fourth down to kill the drive.
The Broncs however, could not get a first down on the next drive and Jackson was returned the ball at 2:54. In a manner of a few plays they quickly cruised across midfield.
A devastating Cody pass interference put the ball at the 19-yard line and then Cox ran it in for the lead. After he ran it in again on the two point conversion it was 15-12 with 41.9 seconds left.
Cox finished the night with 125 total yards and two touchdowns.
After a big Trotter kick return past midfield, it was the Broncs turn to shine.
With 24.1 seconds remaining, Cowie ran a 5-yard slant route to the left side of the field. As he caught the pass and started angling toward the sideline to stop the clock, he saw his opportunity to score and took it.
A Tristan Blatt interception with 4.6 seconds left sealed the win with the Broncs improving to 4-0 on the season after taking down the No. 3 team in 3A football.
The second-ranked Broncs will return to action next Friday on the road against Evanston with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
