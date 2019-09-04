It was the kind of weekend a swim team hopes might come around at the end of the season when everyone is peaking.
Instead, the Cody High girls turned in spectacular results on the first weekend of the season last Friday and Saturday.
Five swimmers, including a freshman, combined for 18 state qualifying times in two events in Rawlins.
“Whew, heck of a list,” said Fillies coach Buffy Allred. “Lots of great things.”
This was the Rawlins Pre-Invitational and the Rawlins Pentathlon where several girls swam in five events, but dual-meet results were also kept between Cody, Rawlins, Lyman, Douglas and Buffalo.
Cody defeated Rawlins, 119-50 and Douglas, 122-32. The Fillies fell to Lyman, 96-68 and Buffalo, 112-55.
Cody has its first home meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the Rec Center against Newcastle and Worland.
Allred praised nonqualifiers for good swims close to establishing personal bests, as well.
“Super proud of all the other girls who swam,” she said. “Most of them were close to, or at their best times from last year.”
Junior Brylee Allred, the coach’s daughter, was not able to compete because of ongoing medical issues.
The fast times at Cody High bunch featured freshman Ally Boysen, who in her first high school meets recorded state qualifying times in the 200-yard individual medley, the 500 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, the 100 backstroke, the 100 freestyle and the 50 freestyle.
Older sister Megan nearly matched that production with hot times in five events, the 100 freestyle, the 50 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. She won the 100 fly in 1:09.83.
“I think it was really a nice start,” Megan Boysen said.
The fact one of the meets was a pentathlon helped since the swimmers could enter five events.
“That gave us a lot more events than usual,” she said. “It’s nice to get the qualifying all at once. I only have a couple more.”
Paige Bower, showing early season-improvement from last year, qualified in the 200 freestyle, 500 free, and 100 back.
Sophomore Tayleigh Hopkin clicked in the 100 breaststroke.
And senior Marissa Rosenbaum notched qualifying times in her specialties, the 100 freestyle, the 200 free and the 500 free. She won the 200 in 2:13.37.
“It was pretty much all of us,” Rosenbaum said of the early breakthroughs. “And we were super close in a few other events.”
Rosenbaum said she wasn’t too surprised about her times, but what some of the other Fillies did, “That impressed me.”
Rosenbaum considered her 200 free her best result of the weekend.
“It took a lot of work over the summer,” she said.
Collecting a season’s worth of highlights in one weekend is notable. The Fillies set the standard high for the rest of the season.
“We did,” Boysen said.
Rawlins Pre-Invitational
Dual Meet Scores
Cody 119, Rawlins 50; Cody 122, Douglas, 32; Lyman 96, Cody 68; Buffalo, 112-Cody 55.
Individuals
200-yard medley relay: 2) Cody (Megan Boysen, Tayleigh Hopkin, Kae VanNortrick, Ally Boysen), 2:12. 200 freestyle: 1) Marissa Rosenbaum, 2:13.37; 3) M. Boysen, 2:20.49; 5) Paige Bower, 2:21.54; 11) Cheyenne Farmer, 2:36.21. 200 individual medley: 5) A. Boysen, 2:42.05; 8) Hopkin, 2:49.68; 9) Sidney Johnson, 2:53.03; 10) VanNortrick, 2:59.31. 50 freestyle: 11) Taylen Stinson, 32.32; 14) Cassidy Vaughn, 34.30; 15) Allie Ennist, 34.50; 16) Mahayla Allred, 34.63.
100 butterfly: 1) M. Boysen, 1:09.83. 100 free: 4) Johnson, 1:04.95; 6) VanNortrick, 1:07.18; 7) Farmer, 1:07.87; 17) Zelma Rudd, 1:18.66; 18) Vaughn, 1:20.39. 500 free: 3) Rosenbaum, 6:17:57; 5) Bower, 6:24.46; 7) A. Boysen, 6:32.88. 200 free relay: 3) Cody (Johnson, Hopkin, Bower, Rosenbaum), 2:03.17; 8) Cody (Vaughn, Allred, Farmer, VanNortrick), 2:13.56.
100 backstroke: 7) Stinson, 1:20.72. 100 breaststroke: 3) Hopkin, 1:20.90; 9) Allred, 1:39.69; 10) Rudd, 1:40.32. 400 freestyle relay: 2) Cody (M. Boysen, Bower, Rosenbaum, A. Boysen), 4:10.68.
Rawlins Pentathlon
Individuals
100-yard butterfly: 8) Megan Boysen, 1 minute, 11.18 seconds; 11) Ally Boysen, 1:14.72; 22) Kae VanNortrick, 1:20.12. 100 backstroke: 4) M. Boysen, 1:08.15; 7) A. Boysen, 1:10.72; 12) Paige Bower, 1:12.33; 21) Marissa Rosenbaum, 1:16.07; 35) Sidney Johnson, 1:21.57; 40) VanNortrick, 1:22.83; 41) Cheyenne Farmer, 1:22.89; 42) Tayleigh Hopkin, 1:23.81.
50 free: 5) A. Boysen, 26.81; 8) M. Boysen, 27.63; 11) Hopkin, 28.17; 15) Rosenbaum, 28.55; 25) Bower, 29.43; 32) Johnson, 30.14; 35) VanNortrick, 30.69; 36 ) Farmer, 30.76.
100 breaststroke: 12) Rosenbaum, 1:24.89; 17) A. Boysen, 1:28.31; 20) Bower, 1:29.67; 39) Johnson, 1:37.49; 47) Farmer, 1:42.17.
100 freestyle: 5) A. Boysen, 1:00.15; 6) M. Boysen, 1:00.79; 12) Rosenbaum, 1:03.05; 16) Bower, 1:04.58; 17) Hopkin, 1:05.03; 27) Johnson, 1:07.32; 34) VanNortrick, 1:10.04; 36) Farmer, 1:10.32.
