The Cody Middle School volleyball squads finished the season with winning records.
The A team went 14-4 following the conference tournament, with wins over Thermopolis, Powell, Burlington, Lovell, Rocky, Worland (twice), Thermopolis, Lander (twice), Lovell (twice), Green River and Greybull, and losses to Worland, Powell (twice) and Riverton.
“This group of eighth graders is as competitive of a group you will find,” coach Karen Wagner said. “What I love most about this group of girls is that we faced adversity throughout the season via injury and sickness and they always chose in those moments to come together, they never kept battling and each grew as leaders.”
Cody finished third at the conference tournament. The Fillies defeated Greybull in the first round, then lost to Powell in the semifinals, and came back and beat Lovell in the third-place match.
Members of the A team for the conference tournament were Allie Broussard, Molly Hays, Hailey Holeman, Hannah Holeman, Maddy Lee, Allison Magargal, Ada Nelson, Kelsey Pomazjl, Taydon Schoening, Riley Simone and Violet Wollschlager.
“I am looking forward to being fans of these girls as they transition to high school,” Wagner said.
The B team had 19 girls who participated. The girls were split into two teams for the regular season with the Blue team going 6-0 and beating Thermopolis, Powell, Burlington, Worland, Lander, and Lovell.
The Gold team finished 4-2, with wins against Meeteetse, Lovell, Thermopolis and Powell. They lost to Worland their opening match of the season and Riverton their final match of the season.
“I really enjoyed working with the girls this year,” coach Sean Murray said. “They came in every day and worked hard and definitely got better throughout the season.”
The two teams combined for the final week of the season to participate in a volleyball jamboree at Powell. At the jamboree the Fillies went 5-0, winning every match in the minimum two games.
Members of the team were Teena Briggs, Rachel Bruce, Macey Cranfill, Lauren Duke, Liliana Fink, Maddy Follweiler, Sammie Geoghegan, Ashlyn Grant, Adelie Hall, Hannah Holeman, Lexi LaBlue, Josie Lemburg, Alex Nielsen, Grace Randol, Ava Sam, Taydon Schoening, Abigail St. Clair, Raegan Staggs and Ellie Ungrund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.