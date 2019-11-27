The Cody Stampede Rodeo was chosen for having the best footing on its grounds for the Mountain States Circuit by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association this year.
Stampede Park was singled out for the Justin Boots Best Footing Award for the region, the Stampede Board of Directors learned last week.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized as having the best area preparation,” said Stampede board copresident Mike Darby.
The focus of the award was the high caliber of the grounds for barrel racing over the July 1-4 Stampede.
This year was the 100th anniversary celebration of Cody’s showcase rodeo.
There are 12 regional circuits and Cody ranked No. 1 in the Mountain region, ahead of the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series and the third-place Greeley Stampede.
The award cites organizers “that went above and beyond to ensure safe ground for the animals of rodeo, specifically the barrel racing horses.”
The WPRA and Justin Boots Award praises committee efforts, which “recognizes the hard work and time rodeo committees put into making their ground as safe as possible for the barrel horse and all rodeo livestock.”
Darby singled out Phil “Pop” Bates, the long-time livestock worker for Cody Nite Rodeo, for his contributions in keeping the dirt smooth.
