The Cody freshman volleyball team went 4-9-5 during the season.
The Fillies opened the season at the Powell Tournament in August and split with Lander, Powell, Lovell, Rocky Mountain and Riverton. During the season Cody defeated Red Lodge, Thermopolis, Star Valley and Burlington.
“This group of girls showed a lot of growth throughout the season, with huge improvements that came the last couple weeks of the season,” coach Kim Niemann said. “We had quite a few tough games playing sophomore teams from other schools.”
Setting for the Fillies were Ava Meier and McKinley Ross. Hitters consisted of Gabbie Lee, Emeligh Dalton, Jayma Tuttle, Mia Beechler, Miah McCarten and Ava Wollschlager. Passers that led the team were Gillian Growney, Aspen Kalkowski, Alora Nunn, Mykal Stone and Morgan Evans.
“Each aspect of our game came along as the season developed which led to much more competitive games down the stretch,” Niemann said. “There is lots of potential in this group, and with lots of hard work, they are going to be a very good volleyball group of kids. I can’t wait to watch them grow and develop the next couple years.”
