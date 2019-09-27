Its homecoming for both Cody and Powell this week, so the students were out in force to support their respective volleyball teams Thursday at Powell.
It was the Fillies who would emerge victorious, winning 3-0.
Cody quickly pulled away in the first set thanks to kills by Riley Welch and a few Powell errors. The Fillies quickly found themselves up 13-5. Powell went on a little run to pull within four by then Cody took control again, outscoring the Lady Panthers 8-3 to make it game point. It took a couple tries before Cody closed out the first match 25-16.
Powell did a better job of staying with the Fillies in the second game. Cody grabbed a four-point lead after a kill by Autumn Wilson and Powell errors. The Fillies maintained that until a couple errors of their own allowed Powell to pull within one at 17-16. Cody scored the next point though and then a four-point run that included an ace by Grace Shaffer made it 22-17. A Brittan Bower kill, ace by Wilson and kill by Welch closed out the 25-18 win.
Cody struggled through much of the third game and early trailed 6-2. Powell maintained a lead until an ace by Shaffer tied it at 11. A consecutive ace gave Cody a 12-11 lead. The game was tied at 14, 16, 17 and 18 before the Lady Panthers scored three in a row to go up 21-18. A tip and kill by Wilson pulled Cody within one before Powell made it 23-21. Powell missed its next serve and then were out of rotation to give Cody two points to tie. Back-to-back kills by Willson ended the game at 25-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.