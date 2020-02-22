After sticking with No. 5 Kelly Walsh all night Friday, the Cody girls basketball team fell behind in the second quarter Saturday at Rock Springs and never recovered, falling 58-39.
The Fillies led 12-11 after the first quarter, but trailed 31-16 at the half and 50-26 at the end of the third.
Torrie Schutzman led with 12 points, Brittan Bower added eight points and 10 rebounds, while Kennedi Niemann scored seven points. Brenlee Jenkins scored 25 points for the Lady Tigers.
Cody finishes the regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Riverton at Sweitzer Gym.
