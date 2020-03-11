Park County’s Bantam hockey team came on at the right time and finished third at state in Casper on Sunday.
Short on numbers this season, the group combined with Pinedale players to become the Parkdale Glacier Cats.
The team went 2-1 at state. Parkdale went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed after a 4-16 regular season. They defeated Cheyenne twice, including the third-place game, and lost to Sheridan.
“It was good to end the season with a game like that,” coach Jay Nielson said of the third-place contest. “We ended playing well. We were motivated and played to our potential.”
Parkdale defeated Cheyenne 11-5 in the opening round.
The Capitals scored their first goal at 11:11 in the first period on a power play breakaway.
“After we went down by one goal Cheyenne had another breakaway and defenseman David Juergens chased him down and he didn’t get a shot off,” Nielson said. “From that point we dominated the game.”
Parkdale answered 58 seconds into the second period with an unassisted goal by Keith Dewey.
The Glacier Cats then took the lead on a goal by Yates Garcilaso-Huffman, assisted by Andy Anderson, at 1:41.
Riley Nielson then scored off an assist by Garcilaso-Huffman at 5:07.
Anderson scored a short-handed goal at 11:30 and Keegan Hicswa at 12:28.
Cheyenne’s second goal came at 7:28 and its third at 12:44.
In the third period, Edwin Vega scored in 44 seconds with an assist by Nielson. Dewey then got his second goal at 3:44. Hicswa had the assist.
Nielson scored a short handed goal in 8:18. Garcilaso-Huffman had the assist.
Cheyenne scored back-to-back goals at 9:30 and 11:03.
Third seconds later, Anderson scored on an assist by Hicswa. Jackson Asay had Parkdale’s final two goals at 13:47 and 14:31. Luukas Ryhti had both assists.
Goalie Zach Magargal made 37 saves during the game.
The Glacier Cats then played a tight game against the top-ranked team.
The game was tied at 5 when Parkdale received a penalty and Sheridan scored with 30 seconds left to win 6-5.
“With one minute to go we had a penalty called against us,” Nielson said. “That was unfortunate and when they scored that sealed our fate.”
Sheridan scored the first two goals in the game at 57 seconds and 2:35, but Parkdale equalized with unassisted goals by Garcilaso-Huffman in 10:47 and Juergens in 15:12.
The Hawks scored again nine seconds into the second period, and at 8:59 and 10:31.
Parkdale’s lone goal in the period came from Garcilaso-Huffman in 13:17 to make it 5-2.
The Glacier Cats tied the game in the third. Dewey scored in 4:12 off an assist by Garcilaso-Huffman. Dodge Normington then scored in 6:39. Hicswa had the assist.
Margargal had 18 saves.
After the loss, Parkdale, Gillette and Cheyenne were all tied with 1-1 records. To determine which team played in the championship, goal differential was used as a tiebreaker. Gillette and Parkdale’s was the same so another tiebreaker was used. Taking the total number of goals for and dividing that by the goals against gave Gillette the edge.
“It was frustrating but we used it as motivation in the third-place game because we felt we were one of the top two teams in the B division,” Nielson said.
In the third-place game, Parkdale defeated Cheyenne 4-0.
“We came out more defense-minded,” Nielson said. “The kids were motivated and they played great.”
Hicswa scored the first goal at 13:18 in the first period.
The Glacier Cats added one in the second after Garcilaso-Huffman scored at 13:20. Nielson had the assist.
Dewey scored at 13:19 in the third with the assist by Anderson. The final goal was scored by Mason Currah at 13:50. Nielson had the assist.
Magargal had 16 saves.
“We knew we’d have a unique group of kids,” Nielson said of the combined team. “It was a little difficult at times because they hadn’t played together but the coaches did a good job getting the kids on the same page and working together.”
