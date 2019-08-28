Although few if any of the Cody freshmen playing football are likely to get any varsity playing time this season, they still play an important role for the program.
“They learn our terminology, they learn our offense, our defense, they get to know our coaches,” coach Matt McFadden said.
Rather than separate teams McFadden has his entire group of football players, varsity, JV and freshmen, practice together at Spike Vannoy Field. He said this all-inclusive approach builds a cohesiveness that helps better usher players into the upper levels.
“I think it’s big for them to be welcomed into it and hopefully it takes a little anxiety off them and they see the big dividends four years later,” McFadden said.
He added his freshman class this season is bigger than average, with about 30 players signed up.
“Big, very talented class,” McFadden said. “There’s just a lot of them that are all very committed and talented.” Leading the pack will be running back Jack Schroeder, linebacker Remy Broussard and Grayson Beaudrie, who will play fullback and defensive end. Beaudrie said he is already noticing the step up from middle school football, but is embracing the challenge.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Beaudrie said.
He did his best to recite the 2019 Broncs code of honor:
• Brothers
• Relentless
• Ownership
• Next play
• Competitive excellence
• Servant leadership
Many of the freshmen have already stepped up to a varsity level of civic leadership as they performed landscaping work in front of Sunset School this summer.
Fresh off a successful baseball season, Trey Thomasson will sit out the first few weeks of the season due to a thumb wound. He said it has been a struggle to watch his teammates play from the sidelines but has been making the most of his time with a low-impact pursuit that doesn’t require use of his arm – kicking field goals.
“I like it a lot, plus I’m good at it,” he said.
Thomasson is passionate about place kicking and will likely be the varsity team’s starting kicker next year after Hunter Hays graduates. But if Hays gets hurt this season, he may get an early call up.
For now Thomasson and the other freshmen are just doing their best to learn the playbook and correct what they can before their first game at Riverton on Sept. 6. He said the team has the potential to go undefeated, but isn’t there yet.
“Our wingbacks aren’t bubbling enough on our running plays, just working on our pass plays,” he said.
The 2018 freshman team finished with a 3-2 record, winning its last two games, including a 46-6 drubbing of the Wyoming Indian varsity squad. Only a handful of other freshman-level teams exist in the state so it is also possible the ninth graders will link up with the sophomores to form a “rookie” team and take on JV teams and small varsity squads, as they did last year.\
Football schedule
Saturday, Aug. 31 - Powell Invitational, TBA.
Friday, Sept. 6 - Cody at Riverton, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13 - Cody at Worland, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 - Cody at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27 - Cody vs. Jackson, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3 - Cody at Powell, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Cody vs. Wyoming Indian, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 - Cody at Green River, 5 p.m.
