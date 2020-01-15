In a double dual on Tuesday against Huntley Project and Laurel, the Cody wrestling team picked up one win.
“We didn’t wrestle well at all against Laurel,” coach Trev Wood said. “Sure, some kids won their matches, but as a team we were not performing well.
“We wrestled better during our second dual against Huntley Project. We seemed to be a little more prepared and ready to wrestle.”
The Broncs first faced host Laurel and struggled against the Locomotives, losing 49-20.
“All I can say is we were not expecting that,” sophomore Drew Trotter said. “We didn’t come out fired up and it cost us.”
Four earned wins during the dual.
Brady Deming (138) pinned his opponent with 46 seconds left in the first period.
Jeff Williams (285) also won by fall with 39 seconds left in the first.
Ghavin Vance (132)won by 8-4 decision and Grayson Beaudrie won by technical fall, 18-2.
Cody did better in its second dual against Huntley Project, winning 31-28.
“The close win was very exciting,” Trotter said. “I think the team did well, we knew we had a tough opponent, so we knew we had to stay in good position and not hold positions.”
The Broncs won seven matches against the Red Devils.
Matt Stroble (120) earned a 9-1 major decision win, Zain Fitzgerald (138) won 4-2, Brady Deming (145) 6-0 and Jackson Wood (152) 11-6.
Trotter (160) pinned his opponent with 53 seconds left in the second period.
“I think it was my better match of the night, I had wrestled the kid before so I knew he was strong and was going to do good things,” he said. “But I knew if I stayed strong on my feet and stayed in good position on bottom, that I would be able to put him away on top.”
Beaudrie (170) also pinned his opponent late in the second period.
Cody’s final points came from Vance (132), who took a forfeit.
“I was frustrated with our performance tonight, so we will address areas of concern in the practice room and work to improve,” Wood said.
The Broncs won’t compete again until Tuesday when they travel to Thermopolis.
