Quake
LEO WOLFSON

Assistant Coach Zach Tuchklaper (from left), Jack Harris, Will Sobaski, Will Yates, Tyler Cramer, Ryan Lovelace, Cole Crawford, Mason Merager, coach Phil Oberlin and Aaron Finneman gather during the Yellowstone Quake Golf Tournament earlier this month at Olive Glenn Golf Course. Oberlin said his 2019-20 roster is nearly filled out, with many players returning from last year and a handful of new prospects joining the team. Sobaski is a new addition to the team for this upcoming winter. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 240-pound winger is fresh off a 11-goal season in Michigan high school play. He is joined by the notable addition of Cade Rosansky, a standout for the Chelsea Chiefs in Michigan last season, scoring 39 points in 33 games.

