News Flash: The second amendment to the constitution is not about hunting!
Or even about defending your personal fortress from being plundered by the local criminal element, or worse. Those reasons, while perfectly valid, are secondary. The primary reason for the Second Amendment is so citizens of this country can own the weaponry, including firearms, to defend themselves from the government. That includes both our government, if and when it becomes intolerable, and those of foreign countries. I would add that any government that doesn’t trust its citizens with modern, state of the art firearms, is not to be trusted themselves.
Further, our constitution was not designed to be open to interpretation by elected officials needing to fit it to their version of the truth of the day. It was conceived and exists to bind those officials in particular from making their own interpretation of the law. The whole reason it exists is to prevent what is currently occurring politically. Which entails, among other egregious sins, the reinvention of truth by all sides of the political spectrum.
Call it coercion, fabrication or just plain lying to manipulate the popular mindset. It goes relatively unchallenged because these liberal-leaning, would-be autocrats have big business, like the national media, on their side, constantly bombarding the populace with subtle and not-so-subtle propaganda extolling their claims. The working class people in USA have limited political and social power left, but the political left and their socialist puppets want what little remains. They truly want to rule unopposed.
An example of this line of liberal thinking emerged Oct. 24, in the editorial opinion of the Billings Gazette, which has been bought out by a larger eastern media company. In it the newspaper’s editor, who seems to me to be overly sympathetic to the eastern establishment’s anti-gun viewpoint, actually took the side of the city of Missoula against the Montana State Supreme Court, the Montana constitution and the constitution of this country. In which case Missoula was advocating for more restrictions on the rights of free Americans and resulted in the court shutting down that attempted illegal usurpation of power.
It seemed to me that particular editorial was right out of the “Bloomberg Against Guns” playbook where the anti-firearm folks, like former New York mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, are trying to subvert our country’s constitution and otherwise destroy America as we know it. Which is why socialists and liberals don’t want private citizens to legally own guns. It puts a major kink in their plans to eliminate our remaining rights as free citizens.
Two points here. I personally resent being equated with some drunken slob who has limited IQ and bears no sense of responsibility. Drunk drivers and responsible firearms owners have very little in common. With more than 70 million legal gun owners in this country, according to the liberal spin masters, our country’s homicide rate should be going through the roof. Unless you want to discuss the occasional aberrant mental nutcase or illegal firearms owners, drug dealers and associated criminal types, it isn’t.
Secondly, what does this switch to a decidedly liberal, but covertly operated, anti-gun social campaign, seemingly directed by that Eastern-owned media mega-corporation, who purchased the formerly locally owned Montana news outlets statewide, ostensibly to push a liberal Midwestern political agenda on traditionally conservative locals, portend? Spoiler alert, this Midwestern, liberal-loving mentality is precisely why I left Nebraska for Montana over 50 years ago. Having lived in the “Cornhusker state” for over ten years during my formative youth, I grew to distrust and despise that covert liberal bent in the state and all that it involved. I couldn’t wait to leave after graduation.
It’s been explained to me that I should avoid political subjects in this column. However, if I did that, this column wouldn’t exist because firearms ownership, hunting and fishing and just eating meat are very political subjects that involve the very way we live in rural America and especially Wyoming. So as much as I dislike politics, I’m obliged to pay close attention to it. An awful lot of recent political activity, particularly from the Democrats, but also the RINOs, pose grave threats to things I care about my writing, my guns, my public lands access, my hunting and my family. All of which show up on political hit lists with dreary frequency.
If these views are cynical, they’ve been arrived at the hard way, by actual life experience with the lies and distortions politicians and other powerful people have embraced to steal more power from the people over the many decades of my life. Things which most teenagers and young folks under 30 haven’t lived through. Yet it absolutely amazes me to see the amount of our country’s hard-won and hard-fought for freedoms our fellow citizens have surrendered with barely a whimper.
But then again, 99 percent of them have never held a buddy’s dying body in their arms as it leaked blood into the putrid waters of a rice paddy or scraped up a close friend’s body parts, his life violently erased while serving in a combat zone under our country’s flag. Most of our present population and especially the young, only understand freedom at an intellectual level, as opposed to a gut level understanding of the cost of freedom a combat veteran has.
As I see it, all government is largely dedicated to coercion of one kind or another. Yes, governments can be beneficial to those under their umbrella of patronage. Still, reality teaches that all governments exist to, among other reasons, force people to do things against their will, under the guise of serving the common good. It’s usually on behalf of people who have acquired immense political influence. Simply put, politicians are in the business of brokering influence, for money.
It’s a nasty way to make a living.
