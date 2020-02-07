Cody fought throughout but couldn’t recover from a large early deficit or stop Star Valley’s offense Friday night in a 60-33 loss at Sweitzer Gym.
Duncan Radakovich and Hunter Hays left the Broncs with 10 apiece, while Chase Merrell led Star Valley with 18.
Luke Talich gave Cody (5-8) an early 3-2 lead on a 3-pointer at 7:10, but that was all the Broncs could score in the first. Merrell alone scored 11 in the opening quarter to power the Braves to a 15-3 lead after one.
Radakovich opened the scoring in the second half with a layup. Star Valley (7-7) struck back, but Talich cut the lead to single digits with his second trey of the game midway through the second. The Braves killed the run with a run of their own, scoring of the quarter’s final 11 points to take a 26-10 lead at the half. Merrell tallied 14 for Star Valley, while Talich led Cody with six.
Cody scored as many in the third quarter as it did in the first half, but couldn’t slow Star Valley on defense. Radakovich managed some baskets down low and Talich had a steal and score, but the Braves continued to score, with Merrell alone tallying 18 through three for a 41-20 lead going into the fourth.
Cody continued to fight in the fourth, on offense and on D, evidenced by Nic Talich flying in for a successful block, slamming into the hoop base, and shrugging off as the crowd gasped. Hays found success crashing the boards late for multiple baskets.
