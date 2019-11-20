I know he saw me several seconds before I saw him. Sandi and I had just parked “old grey”, our 1985 Ford pickup, on the overlook and, after locating the binoculars buried under the usual accumulation of “stuff” on the seat – I was peering into the sagebrush bordered coulee below us. The buck, the first really shootable one we’d seen all week, was standing about 400 yards away, in the deepest part of the coulee, staring back up the slope at us. Then he went back to knocking the bark off a huge chokecherry bush.
He was impressive, about as big as they grow them out there. His rack, while not a “Booner,” looked to be about 24 inches wide, 20 inches tall and mahogany colored. A heavy-racked three-by-four with eye guards and a pre-rut attitude, probably fresh off Heart Mountain, pushed down by the impending rut, coupled with the recent cold and snow. I could have killed him easy with my old “06.”
Except I didn’t have the “06.” I had a recently acquired short-barreled, Mannlicher-style Ruger RSI in .308 caliber. It was zeroed in to hit dead on at 100 yards. Since I had limited field experience with the little carbine, I had no idea where it would hit at 400 yards, shooting severely downslope to boot. Sandi’s little .260 Remington Model Seven was sighted in the same. Ordinarily, out here, the shooting is under 150 yards and usually the deer are where we can put a sneak on them and get fairly close.
It was about 1/2 hour before dark and down below a carpet of sagebrush stretched for hundreds of yards in every direction. You could lose a Mack truck in the stuff. Wounded, or just not hit hard enough to be DRT, you wouldn’t find the buck until morning and then only by checking out where the ravens were working over whatever the coyotes had left. I didn’t even consider that my knees were too far gone to let me sneak closer or, even if it was earlier in the day, to search the sagebrush if I did kill him and he made it several yards into the brush before expiring.
It was simply too late in the day for less than an instant kill. We passed on him and went home. There were still two days left of the any-deer portion of this area’s season before it was does only, but our season, by mutual consent, was over. Even if we’d made a killing shot and dropped the buck in his tracks, then we’d still have to figure out how to get the truck close to it, gut it, and load it. It’d probably be way past dark thirty by the time we were done. All that just for another set of antlers and meat we really don’t need?
Earlier this year while antelope hunting I learned that I’m not flexible enough any more to be able to even field dress a critter without putting a nonremovable kink in my back. Basically I have to sit down to dress out my game and that sucks. Sandi helps, but realistically since we’re both in our mid seventies, we’re probably getting a bit long in the tooth for the wet work portion of this hunting stuff.
There are other considerations too. My former cardiologist told me no excessive exercise and no lifting over 25 pounds. Sandi’s got a medical condition that also limits how much she can lift and it ain’t much. Golden years, my Aunt Annie’s fanny! Still, with antelope, if we can get the truck close enough to the critter, I think we can manage without long-lasting after effects.
Deer are another matter entirely. Even if I (or Sandi) decided to put our tag on a doe, unless it’s a whitetail doe, they’re quite a bit bigger than antelopes. Since my buddy doesn’t want the whitetails on his farm shot, we respect that. But, all things considered, we have to be real selective of what and where we shoot a mule deer. We could hunt for mule deer does out there, but since the G&F suits in Cheyenne decided to annihilate the doe herd in area 122 with extended seasons over the past four years and have almost completely eliminated the herd, I think not.
For example, where my friend’s farm used to harbor over a hundred head of mule deer, mostly does, fawns, and yearlings, with the occasional buster buck, last season it was about half of that number and this year there are probably no more than a dozen doe-fawns living there. Sandi and I are usually the only ones allowed to hunt the farm so the harvest is tightly controlled on those acres. Regardless, the deer are almost totally gone.
That’s not herd control, that’s herd annihilation. My understanding is it’s petty politics at work, initiated by pressure from a local area politician’s behest to protect his fields from depredation by the deer. Fields of less than a few hundred acres in area.
I can’t help but think that a large portion of that annihilation was greed driven by the department too. An excuse to cash in, so to speak. After all, all that money from those hundreds of doe deer licenses had to add up to a respectable number, cash-wise. But then again, maybe not. Maybe our G&F department heads in Cheyenne aren’t so focused on their revenue stream that they would sacrifice our deer herds out here for a short term gain of additional dollars?
Anyway, moot point for us, simply because Sandi and I have decided what with G&F’s deer annihilation program combined with the burgening CWD problem, (the only good thing I can see about the excessive doe slaughter in hunt area 122 is that it might possibly, while an unplanned consequence by the department, stall the advance of CWD in that herd), and our advancing age, we’re going to try to concentrate on pronghorns for groceries in the future. Current advice is against eating deer with CWD and why kill something you can’t eat?
Apparently pronghorns don’t get infected with CWD, so if we can draw a couple of doe pronghorn tags and find a dry doe or two, that’s going to be our big game season. If we ever draw an any pronghorn tag again and find a suitable buck we can hunt on flat ground, then maybe we’ll get a chance at one of those too.
Oh, we’ll still buy general tags for deer, just to support the department. We just won’t hunt the tags. But really, sometimes I wonder if it really matters all that much. Probably just makes us feel better and really doesn’t save any deer.
