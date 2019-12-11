Two sports, two teams, many of the same players.
Fresh off a third-place finish in 1A volleyball, many members of the Meeteetse girls basketball team on the cusp of starting a new season believe they will be able to carry over positive momentum from that successful fall performance to the winter season.
“Now our goal is to play in that gym again at state,” said sophomore Delanie Salzman.
State volleyball and state basketball tournaments are both staged at the Casper Events Center, so qualifying for the state championships in hoops would bring the Lady Longhorns back to the same building.
They start the basketball season at the Carbon County Tournament Dec. 13-14 and have their first home game Jan. 9 versus the Rocky Mountain junior varsity.
While this is a veteran team that had a poor season in 2019-20, the girls will play under new management this year. Ernie May has replaced Ashlea Salzman as head coach. Salzman is now an assistant coach for the boys under her husband Zeb Hagen.
Ernie May also brought back former Longhorns star Caitlynn Hiser as an assistant coach who attended Northwest College, but also assisted with the Powell school’s volleyball team. The other assistant is Ty Myers, who has coached for several Meeteetse teams.
May takes over a team that has his daughter Miya on it. The sophomore, who also teams with twin-sister cousins Sammy and Abby May, wonders what the divide will be like going from Longhorns practice to the dinner table with Coach Dad.
“It might be weird to come out of practice getting yelled at and then be at dinner,” Miya May said. “We have to figure that out.”
As one of many members of the volleyball team making the switch to basketball, she thinks some of the things that made the volleyball team special will help this group.
“Our team is really close,” she said. “We all love each other.”
Meeteetse finished 6-17 last year, but the players think the confidence gained both last year and during volleyball season by a young squad will aid a turnaround and produce a much better record.
“We’re not so young,” said junior Abby May. “It’s not like freshman year. I’m very excited.”
Another way volleyball’s results can be beneficial for the basketball team, she said, is the understanding of how hard it is to ratchet up from the regular season to regionals to state and not let down even for a minute.
“Now we know what it takes,” Abby May said.
Miya, Sammy and Abby May; Delanie Salzman and older sister Bryce; Amanda Cooley and Lexi Allen all played big roles in volleyball and are on the basketball team. Two of the tallest veterans on the 15-player roster (which is larger than the football team was in the fall) are seniors Lauren Shepperson and Emma Porter.
Many of the players have competed together for years, Shepperson said.
“I think we have all the potential to get to state.”
That may be asking a lot for a single-season transformation, but the enthusiasm is definitely present.
“I’m really pumped up,” said junior Sammy May. “We all fit together. (Volleyball) I think has helped a lot of chemistry. All of us, together, we’re unselfish.”
Ernie May sees a mix of players on his roster that indicates talent and depth available, if not a tremendous amount of size.
“We have a lot of experience,” he said. “It’s a good mix of young and old. I think we have some inside presence, but we have athletes.”
