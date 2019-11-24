Relying on goalie Michael Allman and hot-scoring forward Dylan Rumpke, as has become a recent habit, the Yellowstone Quake junior hockey team split two games with Gillette over the weekend.
Host Gillette won the opener, 3-2, in overtime Friday night and the Quake rebounded with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in North American Tier III Frontier Division play.
In the first game, Allman stopped 49 of 52 shots with Rumpke and Jack Harris scoring Yellowstone's goals. Both teams had three shots in overtime at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, but the Wild ended it.
The next night the Quake's four-goal second period provided the win, even though the Cody club was out-shot again.
Allman made 41 saves. Rumpke scored twice and now has 18 goals on the season.
The Quake's record is 7-13-2. Gillette is 13-8.
