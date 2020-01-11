The Broncs overcame a 10-point, third-period deficit to trump Wyoming Indian, 76-66, Saturday afternoon at Sweitzer Gym for their second win in a row.
 
Senior forward Hunter Hays scored 22 points to lead Cody, but a dramatic strategy move by coach Jacob Kraft when his team trailed, 37-27, turned the game around.
 
Kraft pulled all five of his starters. In the next three minutes, the back-ups went on a 7-0 run keyed by a 3-pointer from Canyon Dim. Then the starters returned and held off the Chiefs. A 28-20 fourth quarter clinched it.
 

