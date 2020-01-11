The Broncs overcame a 10-point, third-period deficit to trump Wyoming Indian, 76-66, Saturday afternoon at Sweitzer Gym for their second win in a row.
Senior forward Hunter Hays scored 22 points to lead Cody, but a dramatic strategy move by coach Jacob Kraft when his team trailed, 37-27, turned the game around.
Kraft pulled all five of his starters. In the next three minutes, the back-ups went on a 7-0 run keyed by a 3-pointer from Canyon Dim. Then the starters returned and held off the Chiefs. A 28-20 fourth quarter clinched it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Quake take down Quake with defensive lockdown
- Broncs take down Wyoming Indian
- Cody girls rally for win against Wyoming Indian
- Cody boys halt skid with rivalry win
- Fillies stifle Powell in 43-16 victory
- West’s shoe design lab bringing jobs
- Fillies fight past Warriors
- First half struggles doom Broncs against Worland
Most Popular
Articles
- Standoff ends with apparent suicide: Man allegedly shot girlfriend in ear
- West’s shoe design lab bringing jobs
- First baby of 2020 is full of surprises
- Wind wreaks havoc: Gusts take off roof, break fence
- Group of local cowboys honored
- Some solutions on horizon, but more needed: Title 25 program suffers from lack of state funding
- Letter: Kanye West hurts allure of Wyoming visit
- Truck blows over, temporarily blocks traffic on WYO 120 South
- COLUMN: Letter about West was insulting
- Police/Sheriff News
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Kanye West hurts allure of Wyoming visit (24)
- West Ranch structure delayed by governor order (15)
- West’s shoe design lab bringing jobs (8)
- New 1 percent sales tax a possibility: Park County Commissioners express support (8)
- Letter: Why is the Southfork Road being widened? (5)
- Budget work: County looks to trim costs (5)
- COLUMN: Letter about West was insulting (4)
- COLUMN: Global warming real, but nothing new (4)
- Area officials prep for natural disasters (4)
- Letter: Change of board leadership is in order (3)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Updates
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Classifieds
Would you like to receive our classified deals on Tuesday and Thursday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Coming Events
Would you like to receive our coming events on Monday and Thursday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Headline Updates
Would you like to receive our headlines? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Obituaries
Would you like to receive our obituaries? Signup today!
Cody Enterprise Sports Updates
Would you like to receive our sports news on Monday and Wednesday? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.