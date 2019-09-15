A refurbished Yellowstone Quake junior hockey team opened the 2019-20 season last weekend by splitting a two-game set against the defending champion Helena Bighorns at Riley Arena.
Despite dropping the first game 4-3, the Quake rebounded for a 5-3 victory in North American Hockey League Tier III play, demonstrating more firepower than was evident during last year's last-place Frontier Division finish.
The mix of returning veterans and new faces had to battle through too many penalties, but otherwise showed well.
Cody's Jack Harris scored the Quake's first game of the year in the opener and newcomer David Williams and holdover Jon Green scored in the third period. Returning goalie Michael Allman stopped 34 shots.
The Quake jumped on Helena in the first period the next night, scoring four goals. The Bighorns could never catch up. Cade Rosansky, Evan Snyder, Green and Williams again, and Ryan Lovelace, recorded Yellowstone's goals.
Allman, from Oslo, Norway, again protected the net with 42 saves.
The Quake and Helena meet in a two-game rematch next weekend in Montana.
