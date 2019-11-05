The Yellowstone Quake junior hockey team was swept by the Missoula Junior Bruins in Montana last weekend.
Yellowstone fell, 5-4 in overtime, Friday night, and 3-2, Saturday night, in North American Tier III hockey Frontier Division play.
The games left the Quake with a 3-12-1 record going into this weekend’s games at Riley Arena versus Butte, the league’s last-place team with a 1-15 record. Missoula improved to 6-9.
Yellowstone lost the opener on a power play goal in OT.
The Cody team’s goals were scored by Spencer Platt, Dylan Rumpe, Jack Harris and Kirwin Johnson.
Goalie Logan Cooksy stopped 30 shots.
Missoula scored a goal in each period on Saturday. Yellowstone’s goals came from Harris and Rumpke in that game.
Goalie Michael Allman made 29 saves.
