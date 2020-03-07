The 2020 Wyoming State Alpine Skiing Championships are completed with both Cody teams finding themselves on the podium.
Cody's Fillies had arguably their best races of the season taking second at State. Cody came back to edge Natrona by three points after starting the day in third.
They were led by first team all-state performer Nicole Wagler who took eighth in Saturday’s giant slalom. Wagler, who finished fifth in all-state points, took 10th in slalom on Friday.
Right behind Wagler in GS was freshman Aspen Kalkowski.
The Broncs took third, unable to climb back on Saturday after a less than stellar slalom race.
Sterling Banks led the Broncs with a seventh place finish in both races. He earned first team all-state honors as well, placing fourth in overall points. Banks is only a sophomore and didn’t even compete on varsity last season.
James Davis and David Reed earned second team all-state. Davis fell in slalom but bounced back with an 11th place in GS.
Considering Davis fell in four races this season, second team wasn’t too shabby.
Reed took ninth in GS and 11th in slalom.
Cathrine Lovera and Alaina Gross received honorable mention all-state.
Gross took 11th and Lovera 14th in slalom.
Conditions became warm and slushy over the course of both days, leading to ruts and inconsistencies on the course.
From their season-long performances, Wagler, Davis, Reed and Banks have all qualified to be part of a Team Wyoming that will compete at a regional championship event at Mammoth Mountain in California next weekend.
