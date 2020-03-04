The Northwest College wrestling team has qualified seven grapplers for junior college’s highest wrestling stage.
Brayden Lowry, Dawson Barfuss, Van Bray, Jate Frost, Porter Fox, Tyson Carter and Majid Muratov will all compete in the NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 6-7. It is the most wrestlers Northwest has qualified for nationals since 2018.
As a team Northwest finished third in the four-team event, ahead of Otero Junior College.
Lowry (21-4) was the top qualifier, winning the 149 weight class at the Rocky Mountain District Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 22 that was held at Northwest.
In his title match Lowry upset No. 4 nationally ranked Joey Revelli (16-6) of Western Wyoming in an 8-2 decision.
Barfuss (13-9) took second in 125. After losing to Devon Schoenbergor of Northeastern Junior College in a 13-6 decision, he bounced back to take second over Otero’s Mac Martinez 6-5.
Bray, the second-place 141 finisher, beat Trey Arellano of Northeastern in his last match at the tournament. The freshman lost to fourth-ranked Kedric Coonis in the 141 championship in a 7-0 decision.
Frost (8-8) took second in 165 over Zachary Szostak of Northeastern. He lost 12-3 to Jared Bird (19-5) in the first place match.
Fox (11-13) battled Andrew Nicholson of Western Wyoming closely in the 174 title but fell in a 12-9 decision. He took second over Breason Lewis of Northeastern.
Carter was the Trappers’ only wild card qualifier in the tournament. He lost to Jace Anderson of Western Wyoming in the first round with a fall but came back for an 11-0 major decision win against Nick Ponce of Otero.
Nationally fourth-ranked Muratov (13-5) lost a close 5-3 decision to Tucker Tomlinson of Western Wyoming in the 197 championship. He bounced back against Austin Kelchen of Northeastern in an 8-6 decision for second.
