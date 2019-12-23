Two days until Christmas. Where has 2019 gone? It seems only yesterday the first hatches of summer were something to be excited about. Though another year and a new decade is just around the corner, the holidays are the best of times for everyone, whether one fishes or not. It is a happy time. A time to attend holiday parties, send out cards and newsletters, and extend that most welcome cheer, of “Merry Christmas!” or, “Happy Holidays!” to everyone we meet.
Gathering gifts for family and friends can be a stressful time. How does one know what color tie or sock to purchase for distant Uncle George when fishing is on your mind, but it has to be done? You do it because you suspect old Unk has you on his list and you want to establish some Karma in case he gives you that new fly reel you have been wanting, whether naughty or nice this year. Especially after listening to your old reel squeal like a set of bad brakes for a few years now.
The size or cost of the gift isn’t important. You buy what Uncle George or Aunt Betty wants, even if it is something as humble as a tie or a scarf. Every angler I know is hoping Santa has listened closely to what he or she wants under the tree in a few short weeks. Because this angler wants some things from Santa too, I’ve promised the man in the red suit that I would not divulge who is getting what this year, to ensure my chances to receive what I want from his bag of goodies.
Lure fishermen can always use more lures, more tackle boxes and, of course, new rods and spinning reels. Fly addicts can always use more flies, accessories and gear, like my hoped-for fly reel or a new fly rod, new waders or whatever the gift giver thinks the recipient needs most of all come Christmas Day.
Fly rod companies are blowing out last year’s models and introducing new ones in time for the Christmas season. Shoppers can take advantage of new technology or discounted older models. Both will do the job designed for the task, whether it be for trout, bonefish, salmon or tarpon. The same blowouts also apply to those fishermen that like to use spinning, bait casting or trolling gear.
Wading boots wear out every two to three years and replacements are a nice gift to see under the tree. Safety is paramount when fishing, especially in the cold winter months ahead. Having a solid pair of felt soles or rubber-soled wading boots when wading or boating just might eliminate medical bills and broken tackle in the future. One can make the same argument for waders.
If, after viewing the thousands of different types of gear, clothing and tackle items that could be on your special angler’s wish list you still cannot decide, gift certificates are an easy-out. Then, etiquette says it is perfectly fine for the recipient to shop whatever fishing establishment that serves your anglers interest.
While we might struggle to find the right gift for family and friends and jokingly write about the experience in a column like this one, Christmas is not about getting or giving a gift. Christmas is a Christian celebration for the birth of Jesus Christ. Think about the greatest gift given to every man, woman and child over 2,000 years ago.
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government will be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
Merry Christmas to everyone!
