In its final tournament action before the postseason, the Cody wrestling team went out strong, earning a second place finish behind Moorcroft at the Greybull Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
“Our goal during this tournament was to relax and wrestle as we prepare for the end of the season,” coach Trev Wood said. “Although every team attending was sitting out a few varsity kids, it was a great finish for the Broncs. We had some great matches where we were definitely wrestling smart and improving from previous performances.”
Cody had nine individual placers in the tournament.
Zain Fitzgerald (138) went 3-0. He pinned Colby Bennett of Powell in the quarterfinals and won by 5-3 decision over Pehton Truempler of Shoshoni in the semis.
“Greybull was a good confidence-boosting tournament,” he said. “I beat two pretty good kids that made me work for it. I’m just enjoying every bit of my senior season before it’s over.”
In the final he defeated Felipe Gaytan of Greybull-Riverside 4-2.
“I think my best match was probably my finals match,” Fitzgerald said. “I wrestled a good kid who had beat me in the beginning of the season. I wrestled smart and stayed in good position while scoring and not allowing him to score on me.”
Brady Deming and Grayson Beaudrie also made the finals.
Deming (145) finished second, losing to Parker Seeley of Moorcroft 16-2 in the final. He went 3-1.
Beaudrie (170) also finished second, going 3-1. He lost to Jack Sweeney of Lander by fall in the championships.
“I was excited, but a little disappointed because I got second,” Beaudrie said. “It was a good learning experience. My best match was probably my semifinals match because I was just in control the whole match and working my stuff.”
Four wrestlers took third.
Drew Trotter (160) went 3-1, defeating Hunter Garoutte of Moorcroft by fall in the third-place match.
Keaton Stone (170) went 4-1 and defeated Austin Barral of Thermopolis by fall in the third-place match.
Jace Grant (182) defeated Bryant Davis of Greybull-Riverside by fall in the third-place match. He went 2-1.
Jeff Williams (285) went 4-1. In the third-place match he won by fall over Dallas Oliver of Powell.
Kale Mickelson (113) finished fourth, losing to Weston Thomas of Powell by fall in the third-place match. He went 3-2.
Jonny Williams (220) also finished fourth, going 3-2. He lost to Jonathan Hilder of Shoshoni by fall in his final match.
“I think it was super great that our team got second,” Beaudrie said. “Everyone wrestled really good. They worked hard and wrestled tough matches.”
On Thursday, the Broncs traveled to Riverton and lost a close dual 42-38.
“Our dual with Riverton was determined on falls,” Wood said. “All of our losses were due to pins. That’s not acceptable. Our boys need to understand that giving up a fall is the worst possible situation. It is simply too difficult to win duals if we are giving up six points with every loss.”
Five Broncs earned wins. Cody also picked up six points at 285 because of a Riverton forfeit.
Mickelson (113) defeated Annabeth Bornhoft 9-2, while Fitzgerald (138) pinned Rhett Stover in the second period.
“I wrestled good in Riverton,” Fitzgerald said. “I stayed in control during my match and got a pin for my team.”
Jackson Wood (152) won by fall in the second period over Garrett Popkes, Grayson Beaudrie (170) pinned Wes Briggs in the first period and Grant (182) pinned Duane Rambel in the first as well.
Charlie Beaudrie (195) defeated Kaden Gatenbein 19-9.
“Probably the highlight of the evening was Charlie Beaudrie’s match,” Wood said. “He wrestled the same kid during the Ron Thon and it was a much closer match. Charlie put on a takedown clinic racking up 19 points to his opponents 9, all of which were escape points allowed by Charlie.”
Cody closes out the regular season with three duals this week. Tuesday they take on Powell on the road at 6 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to wrestling Bo (Dearcorn) on Tuesday because he is the best kid in my weight class and because Powell is our rival team so it is always exciting,” Grayson Beaudrie said.
