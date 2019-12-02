Senior Riley Welch led the Cody volleyball team this season as one of two seniors on the squad.
She was recognized for her play by receiving All-Conference honors.
“She is deserving of this honor because she has definitely put the work in outside of what we do to better her craft,” coach Stephanie Birch said. “She’s been a huge part of this program for the last four years and will be missed terribly.”
Welch was an outside hitter for the Fillies and also served as a captain this season.
“She is a leader and so dependable,” Birch said. “She’s always been a great mentor for the younger players. This year especially she took it upon herself to watch over the younger players and help them adjust to the next level. I love her and she will be missed.”
