Cody Youth Wrestling competed Jan. 12 in the Crazy Train Tournament in Laurel. Pictured are (from left) coach Don Maxwell, Cody Maxwell, Shayne Maxwell, Kayson Grant, Bryton Grant, Gannon Grant, Gabe Grant and coach Guy Grant.

Four wrestlers finished second, including John Sitz (Bantam 55-pound A), Bryton Grant (Bantam 70), Gabe Grant (Novice 85 B) and Shayne Maxwell (Cadet 132).

Kason Grant (Midget) and Isaac Kosemann (Bantam 70) finished third.

Alex Sitz (School Boy 100) and Logan Barton (School Boy 180) finished fifth, and Jackson Miears (ToT 35) sixth. (Courtesy photo)

