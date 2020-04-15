Two Yellowstone Quake players, Michael Allman and Spencer Platt, have earned recognition from the NA3HL for their play during the 2019-2020 hockey season.
Defenseman Platt took home All-NA3HL rookie first-team honors. In his first season with the Quake the 18-year-old scored eight goals and had 28 assists.
For any athlete, moving up to a higher competition of play can be challenging, but by the second half of the season Platt was one of the team’s top contributors.
“I feel like as the season progressed I settled in and learned who I was as a player,” he said.
It was his goal entering the year to notch 40 points. Although he finished with 36, during the regular season, he added six assists over the team’s two playoff games.
“It was phenomenal being that he was a first year player,” coach Phil Oberlin said.
Platt said he has been invited to a couple of training camps in the tier II North American Hockey League next season, but if that doesn’t work out he may stay closer to his home of Pittsburgh.
“I’d like to be closer to my family and friends,” Platt said.
Wherever he does end up playing he said he will aim to reach that 40 point goal by the end of the regular season.
Allman, a goalie, earned All-NA3HL third-team for his play with the Quake. He was a major force during his two seasons with the team.
“He meant almost everything to us,” Oberlin said.
Last season he posted a .925% save percentage, eighth best in the NA3HL and fourth in the Frontier division. But more than stats, it was the countless critical saves Allman made to keep his team in games that made him arguably the team’s most valuable player.
“He allowed us to be competitive in games we had no business being in,” Oberlin said with a chuckle.
Allman faced a staggering number of shots in his first season with the Quake. Although it was hard to remain positive at times, he focused on doing his best and was rewarded with a much more successful season this past year.
“It’s been two great seasons,” Allman said. “Even if last year was tough I feel like I really developed as a person.”
A native of Norway, Allman is still in Cody currently because his international flight home was canceled.
“It’s kind of just wait and see,” he said.
He is using some of this unexpected time off to decide where he will be playing college hockey next year.
Oberlin said Allman is considering a handful of opportunities including Aquinas College in Michigan and Johnstown College in North Dakota, but is most likely to go where he has a chance at winning a championship, as he is a true competitor at heart.
“It’s going to be very strange not having that,” Oberlin said. “There’s not enough good things I could say about Michael to describe him.”
