The Yellowstone Quake (14-19-2) won both games it played against the Butte Cobras (6-31-0) over the weekend, earning their first road sweep since 2018.
Dylan Rumpke notched four goals over the two games.
Yellowstone started the weekend strong with a 5-4 win on Friday night. Rumpke led the team with two goals and Cade Rosansky had two assists.
After jumping out to a 5-2 lead with 4:31 remaining in the third, the Cobras struck back with a desperate rally, scoring two quick goals.
But Cody-local Hudgel Selk held tough in goal and the Quake pulled it out for the hard-fought win.
The Quake kept rolling Saturday with a 5-3 win.
Rumpke notched another two-goal performance in the series finale, while Spencer Platt added two assists.
Early in the third the Quake took a 5-1 lead on a Ethan Gicewiez goal, his first with the team.
Selk once again got the start in goal, making 37 saves.
The Quake will return home this Friday with a weekend slate against Missoula (11-24-0). Puck drop is 7:30 both nights at Riley Arena.
