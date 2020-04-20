Time marches on. Things change with time and in many ways, things do not change with time. My Streamside column has been printed now since May 1987 in the Enterprise. Because I was taking advantage of the nice weather and social distancing this past weekend, I thought it would be fun to see if my articles had changed much regarding this time of year. While time does march on, amazingly, the reports about spring are remarkably similar.
The difference this year is the coronavirus and the impacts it has had on everyone’s lives since the middle of March. Below is a column from 2010. As you can read, fishing in the Cody area with few exceptions remains good and a great way to pass the time while we continue social distancing. Let us hope we are back to normal by mid-May, as the time period chosen to put us all back to work and restore some sense of normalcy.
Here’s the column:
It has been a spell since anglers have enjoyed a spring like this one. Water all over the state is open and the numbers of anglers seem to increase daily as the weather turns the corner from cold to warm. Spring hatches are right on time, too. The Mother’s Day caddis hatch is already getting underway on the Yellowstone River upstream from Livingston, Mont. The hatch is a huge draw for early season dry fly guys wanting to escape the cities and fish the West in the spring time.
Right here in Cody, on the Shoshone tailwater, the beginning of the caddis hatch is occurring, but the high water isn’t favorable for the trout to feed on top. Fishing beaded olive caddis pupae deep and twitching on the swing is very productive on the popular tailwater right now. If the trout won’t go after the caddis, buggers and the occasional bank midge sippers will keep you occupied.
Everyone knows the North Fork is getting great reviews and why shouldn’t it? (Note: this has changed since 2010. Numbers have dropped on the spawning run the past 10 years.) We are getting a spawning run back from the last good high water year several years ago. Treasure those fish, guys and gals. We need their offspring for the future.
Spring is a great time to be outdoors though. The weather is perfect. No bugs to speak of except the kind trout eat right now, so one can really zone in on the entire aquatic environment once ensconced in waders and vest. The waters are still relatively clear despite temps hitting the 80s in Billings and the high 70s around here, so taking a ride up towards the east gate or to a favorite run on the Clarks Fork is a great excuse for flight and relaxation. Fly rods or Harleys? For sure, the weather has stirred up my wanderlust to hit the streams with a 6 piece rod strapped to the back of the RDKG soon.
Speaking of hatches, I have it from one of my regular fishing buddies on the Clarks Fork the trout are taking Turck’s Tarantulas. No kidding. There is a caddis hatch in progress and the golden stones are beginning to really move to the edges of the river to emerge so the trout are active on just about everything, even a Turck’s evidently.
“The hatch must have called for desperate measures if the final decision was to go with something big and wiggly on the surface,” was my reply to his story. Laughing, he swears size 12 Goddard caddis has been the true item when the trout are honed in on caddis. Picky fish, like some of those big browns you find now and then in the Clarks Fork, might like a CDC down wing caddis, same size.
Soon, the Callibaetis hatch is going to be exploding at East Newton. Landing those big trout quickly on fine tippets is a hoot that often ends in lost flies and fish, but the takes, man, the takes. Now that the light is staying until 9 in the evening, we have lots of time to enjoy fishing this wonderful spring.
Brachycentrus is the entomological name of this prolific early emerging caddis. Sometimes, the hatches are so heavy the trout just line up in a seam and gulp like pigs. If you have never experienced a Mother’s Dam always begins before the day we honor Mom. Next weekend, in case you might have forgotten.
Hatches this early on the North Fork are not unheard of, but certainly unseasonal. Same goes for the lower Clarks Fork. Sure, we see the occasional stonefly emergence and some flutterings of a caddis, even an early March Brown now and then, but to see a full-blown caddis hatch on the Clarks Fork the end of April? I have been pouring through old manuals of when I can find similar types of occurrences. The most recent was way back in 1984. That was the year I stuck a seven pound hen rainbow at the mouth of the canyon on a green, size 8 weighted girdle bug.
