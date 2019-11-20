The players on the Cody Middle School eighth-grade football teams displayed a lot of growth from the year before.
The A team finished 2-3 and coach John Corbin said the players showed improvement.
“The boys grew considerably this year as we won games with our A team this year that we struggled in last year,” he said. “They fought and worked hard in every game as we worked several new student-athletes into new positions and, at times, asked some of our students to play outside of their normal position to cover for injuries to members of the team throughout the year.”
The A team defeated Lovell and Worland, falling to Lander, Powell and Riverton.
The B team players didn’t get to play any full games, but Corbin said they played a lot of partial and scrimmage games.
“Though our record did not improve significantly over last year on the A team and our B team schedule was limited, our student-athletes grew markedly within the culture of the team while also making significant strides in the fundamentals of the game moving forward,” Corbin said. “As these young men continue to grow into the high school program, they will continue to make strides under the amazing coaches there.
“They have proven that they have the desire to be the best that they can and if they continue to work hard, they will be able to achieve far loftier goals.”
Players on the teams included Braydin Ray, AJ Baustert, Jace Jarret, Ethan Lee, Ty Peterson, Teegan Robson, Trenton Hubbs, Micah Grant, Barrett George, Kash Merritt, Ryan Decker, Henry Switzer, Dillon Bullock, Jayden Bounty, Nick Bower, Caden Thompson, Ben Seibert, Exciver Contreras, Brendan Prior, Maddie Hinkley, Conner Moss, Devon Furman, Logan Class, Taylor Baggs, Renich Arthaud, Abel Cordero, Teegan Lafollette and Zachary Barton.
