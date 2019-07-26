Facing top-ranked Casper in its opener of the Wyoming American Legion Baseball Class ‘AA’ State Tournament in Gillette on Friday, the Cody Legion baseball team struggled to generate much offense and lost 10-0.
Only five Cubs reached base during the game. Jared Grenz with a single in the first, Tyler Grenz and Heston Williams in the second with singles, Blatt in the fourth with a double and Engdahl with a walk in the sixth.
The Oilers scored five runs in the second, with three doubles in the inning. They added three in the third on four walks and two singles, one in the fourth and one in the sixth to close out the game early.
At the plate Tyler Grenz and Williams went 1-2, and Blatt and Jared Grenz 1-3.
Williams took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits through 2 innings. Engdahl pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed three runs on two hits and Bronnenberg went 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
Cody will play Evanston on Saturday at 10 a.m.
