Miya May led Meeteetse girls basketball team to an easy home 66-31 conference win over St. Stephens on Friday.
Throughout the season, the Lady Longhorns dominated 1A Northwest Conference play, finishing 6-0. Burlington came in second with a 3-2 record.
Coach Ernie May planned a fast-paced game to create turnovers, and that was the perfect formula for Miya May.
“She plays well in a fast, up-tempo game,” coach May said. “She is good at deflecting passes for fast-break opportunities.”
The sophomore forward scored 23 points, collected 11 rebounds and went 9-of-9 at the free throw line.
Sammy May tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Melanie Salzman contributed with eight points and three assists.
Meeteetse wasn’t immune to turnovers. The Lady Longhorns lost the ball to Ten Sleep more than 30 times.
“It comes with the pace,” Ernie May said. “But it is something we really have to focus on as we near the regional tournament.”
Now 12-7 overall, Meeteetse will finish regular season play at home Thursday against the Cody sophomores.
The JV ’Horns posted a 37-26 victory over St. Stephens. Hallie Ogden led with 22 points.
Varsity scoreboard
St. Stephens 9 8 9 5–31
Meeteetse 20 15 17 14–66
