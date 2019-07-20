The Cody Legion baseball team split with AA Sheridan on the road on Saturday, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the second 17-9.
Sheridan 3, Cody 2
Sheridan loaded the bases in the second on a double and two walks. A single scored the first run and another scored on a fielder's choice.
In the third, the Cubs would tie the game, loading the bases with singles by Ethan Johnston, Cody Phillips and Devyn Engdahl. One run scored on an fielder's choice by Tristan Blatt and a second on a walk by Jack Schroeder.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh. Sheridan walked two and loaded the bases on an error. The winning run would score on a sac fly.
Cody finished with six hits. Engdahl and Phillips went 2-4 and Johnston 1-2.
Engdahl started the game and went 6 innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Hayden Bronnenberg pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed one run on no hits.
Cody 16, Sheridan 8
The second game was back and forth until Cody scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to pull away for the win.
In the inning, Jared Grenz reached on an error, Blatt hit a single and Schroeder walked to load the bases. Johnston reached on an error by the shortstop to score a run. Tyler Grenz then hit a run-scoring single and another scored when Bronnenberg walked. Two hit batters made it 11-8 and a single by Engdahl drove in another run. Blatt then hit a double to make it 15-8. After Schroeder hit a double, the final run scored on a fielder's choice by Johnston.
In the first, Sheridan took the lead with three runs. The Cubs got two back in the second when Schroeder was hit by a pitch, Tyler Grenz hit a double and Bronnenberg drove in one run on a single. The second run scored on a fielder's choice by Max Williams.
The Troopers loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame and scored two runs on an error and fielder's choice. In the third, Cody got two walks and score a run when Blatt stole home.
After Sheridan took a 6-3 lead in the third, but Cody tied the game in the fourth after Engdahl was hit by a pitch, Jared Grenz hit a double to score one run and Blatt hit a two-run homer to center.
Sheridan went up 8-6 in the fifth. After 10 runs in the sixth, the Cubs scored a final run in the seventh on a walk by Bronnenberg, single by Williams and single by Engdahl.
The Troopers final run came on a single in the seventh.
Cody finished with 16 hits. Tyler Grenz went 3-5. Schroeder 2-3, and Blatt, Engdahl and Williams 2-4.
Williams earned the win, giving up eight runs on seven hits. Elijah Leyva pitched the final inning and allowed one run on one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.