Hunters can begin applying for licenses
CHEYENNE (AP) – Wyoming wildlife officials have announced plans to open hunting applications for six different big game species and wild turkey in January.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department have opened applications for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goat, Rocket-Miner reported.
The first deadline is Jan. 31 for resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters and nonresident elk hunters, department officials said. All applications must be submitted online.
Nonresident elk hunters now have until May 8 to modify or withdraw their applications but must still submit by the end of January, officials said.
Tentative season information for elk, deer and antelope would not be listed in the application packet but is expected to be available for moose, sheep and mountain goats, department officials said.
Hunters can reference the 2019 regulations and archery season dates on the 2020 hunter planner for non-listed tentative seasons until information is finalized in April, officials said.
Deadlines and additional information is available on the department planner.
Headless deer wrapped in plastic discovered
JACKSON (AP) – Investigators in Wyoming have reported a possible poaching case after someone found a deer without its head wrapped in a black plastic bag.
The carcass was found along Ski Hill Road about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Alta, Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash performed a necropsy on the mule deer in December, but it was too decomposed to take any samples for disease testing, G&F officials said.
It appears the headless deer was there for a few weeks, officials said.
Department public information specialist Mark Gocke believes the animal was shot in the head, but no bullet wound was found, he said.
There is also a chance the animal could have died naturally on someone’s private property, and they decided to keep the head and dispose of the carcass elsewhere, Gocke said.
It is illegal to keep a deer head if the animal dies on your property, authorities said. It must be taken to a landfill without the plastic, Gocke said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the state wildlife department.
