Twenty-four hours after a demoralizing 5-2 defeat to the Missoula Junior Bruins, the Yellowstone Quake turned things around with a payback 3-1 victory over the same club last weekend at Riley Arena.
featured
Quake grab second win of season against Missoula
The Quake, 2-6 on the season in North American Tier III junior hockey play, did everything well in the rematch against the Frontier Division foe.
A combination of good goal-tending from Michael Allman, solid defense, and more opportunistic scoring, completely flipped the scenario after a sluggish opening game.
The crux of the first-game loss was a lethargic second period when the Quake gave up three goals and trailed 4-0. Cody's Hudgel Selk got his first start of the season in net, but was driven from goal after the weak second period. Coach Phil Oberlin blamed the defense, not Selk, for the letdown. Allman finished out that game.
Yellowstone's only goals, from Will Yates and Cade Rosansky, came in the third period.
After a night of introspection and studying film, the Quake looked like a different team in the second match-up.
Dylan Rumpke scored two goals (and Spencer Platt the third one), as the Quake provided better protection and Allman stopped 34 out of 35 shots in goal. The offense threw 41 shots on the Junior Bruins' net.
Next weekend, Yellowstone plays a home-and-home series with the Bozeman Icedogs, Friday night in Montana and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Riley Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.