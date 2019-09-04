Showing off both its maturity and talent, the Meeteetse volleyball team last weekend swept to the title of the Big Horn Basin Tournament, capturing six victories to begin the season.
The Lady Longhorns polished off Greybull, Lovell and Ten Sleep Friday in the opening day of play in Cowley and then topped Burlington, Basin and Tongue River the next day.
Meeteetse is 6-0, immediately living up to the hopes of flashing state-tournament-caliber play.
“It was awesome,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “They looked really good. This is huge for us.”
Never mind winning the title, Scolari said the Longhorns had never before reached the championship game.
“It just helps us gain our confidence and shows us what we’re capable of doing,” senior Bryce Salzman said. “I think it sets the standard for the season.”
Meeteetse, coming off a 24-9 2018 season, plays in 1A and many of the teams in Cowley were 2A, making the victory more impressive.
While the Longhorns won every match, they did not dominate in all of them, prevailing in some tight finishes.
“It could have gone either way (sometimes),” hitter Lexi Allen said. Coach said, ‘Who wants it more?’”
Whenever Meeteetse trailed, Allen said, the players “kept our heads.”
The poise paid off.
Junior Abby May said the team played more crisply and more together in the openers than in July when members attended a summer camp at Black Hills State.
“There’s been tons of improvement,” she said.
Twin sister Sammy May said, “We had fun. It was definitely promising for state. It’s exciting.”
Meeteetse plays Rocky Mountain Thursday and Burlington Friday. Both matches are at home.
