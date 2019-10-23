The Northwest College volleyball team (5-17) has continued to struggle this season, but notched an impressive 3-0 win over Sheridan College on Oct. 17.
Mollee Krum led the Trappers with 18 kills and six blocks in the home win.
Northwest took the first set 25-21, collecting 16 kills along the way.
They played to the same score in the second set and then took the third by a convincing 25-17 margin. Eirini Matsouka chipped in 17 kills while Geena Graf had 19 digs.
On Saturday, the Trappers failed to keep their momentum going, falling in three straight sets to Casper College 25-12, 25-12, 25-17.
The Trappers played their best ball in the third set, only notching four fewer kills than the T-Birds. Krum led Northwest with 10 kills.
Matsouka still leads Region IX and is fifth in the nation for kills per set with 4.5. Cody-alum Ryan Blaylock is second in Region IX with .45 service aces per set.
Northwest will return to action this weekend at Cabre Gym on 7 p.m. Friday against Western Wyoming (19-9) and 3 p.m. Saturday against Central Wyoming (11-14).
