The Cody volleyball team has won a variety of ways so far this season and Saturday's game against Green River came a new one – pure grit.
The Fillies defeated Green River 3-1 having to overcome a serious injury to senior captain Emily Larsen in the first game.
Cody jumped out to a 10-3 lead in that game and things seemed to be rolling, with Riley Welch registering multiple kills early on. then it was Larsen's turn up front and on one of her kills she landed wrong and fell to the floor clutching her left knee. Unable to put any weight on it, she left the match.
With a seven-point lead at that point the Fillies were able to keep pulling away to win 25-15.
Losing a key member of the team caught up to them in the second game. Welch and Larsen have formed a strong tandem on the left side so far this season so it took Cody a little while to find a rhythm with its younger players in different roles.
The Fillies made multiple errors in the second game as they fell behind 15-9. Cody never could get back in it and lost 25-16.
Cody kept the third set close, but when the team fell behind 13-9 it looked like the game might go the way of the second set. Then Autumn Wilson got back to back kills and Cody came back to tie it at 13. After a tip a and kill by Welch made it 17-15, the Fillies slowly pulled away. A tip by Autumn Wilson, kill by Ally Schroeder and block by Brittan Bower and Schroeder made it game point. Grace Shaffer then had an ace to seal the game at 25-19.
The Fillies again fell behind in the fourth game and were trailing 11-7. However they went on a 6-0 run that included an ace by Reece Niemann to lead 13-11. Later a push by Wilson, block by Bower and tip by Schroeder made it 16-13. Although Green River kept it close, Cody wouldn't trail again and won the third set 25-22.
On Thursday the Fillies traveled to Red Lodge and won 24-26, 28-26, 25-12, 25-14.
