Two Broncs and one Filly were recently named to the 4A All-Conference first-team basketball teams.
Seniors Hunter Hays and Coy Novakovich were named to the boys team and junior Torrie Schutzman to the girls.
Hays led the Broncs in many categories. He averaged 11.8 points per game, seventh best in the west, was third in the conference with 6.7 rebounds per game and had 1.9 steals per game.
Coach Jacob Kraft said Hays moved well into the top scorer role but was most important for his all-around game and leadership.
“Hunter did a great job,” Kraft said. “He has a great motor, igniting us on both sides of the floor. He’s just as good a defender as when he has the basketball.”
Novakovich moved from a facilitator role his junior year to a team leader and scorer in his senior season. He finished 10th in the west in scoring with 10.9 points per game. He shot 43% from the field and 42% from three.
Kraft was impressed by his vocal leadership and efficient scoring.
“I thought he did a great job of taking more in, his outside game and getting to the rim,” he said. “I don’t think he took many bad shots – I think he really sparked us offensively. I didn’t expect the scoring output he put up.”
Kraft said the two – both unanimous selections by opposing coaches – were integral pieces in a group of five seniors that powered the team and prepared the way for the future.
“Not only are these guys rewarded for the numbers they put up, but for their character,” he said. “Great representatives of Cody High School basketball.”
Freshman Luke Talich was also named to the second team – he led the 4A West with 2.7 steals per game.
“The numbers that Luke put up were not numbers we counted on coming in,” Kraft said. “Luke forced his hand with playing time at the varsity level. He creates a nightmare for other teams, he has a quick first step, is really long-limbed and gets a hand in the passing lane.”
Schutzman, like Hays, came in expected to perform the role she filled as lead scorer. She led the team with 11.3 points per game, fifth in the west, 2.8 steals per game, fifth, 2.2 assists per game, ninth.
“Torrie was our most potent scorer for most of the season and helped us maintain some consistency on the offensive end,” coach Chris Wagner said. “Being a team that likes to push the tempo she does a good job of seeing the whole floor and has great ability in making the deep passes.
“Defensively she has play-making ability and was top-5 in the conference for steals. Her instincts for the ball helped us make runs in some of the close games we had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.