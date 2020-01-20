The Cody girls eighth-grade basketball teams recently wrapped up successful seasons.
Both the A and B squads finished with winning records.
“This is a group that will be exciting to watch as they move to the next level,” B coach Sam Holm said.
The A team went 12-1 during the regular season and 2-1 at the conference tournament, finishing second.
“The team had a great season,” A coach Elicia Osborne said. “The girls competed each time they stepped on the floor. They played great team and individual defense. They are one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever coached.”
During the regular season Cody’s lone loss came against Worland, although they beat the Lady Warriors later in the season. The Fillies also defeated Lander, Riverton, Thermopolis (twice), Powell (twice), Lovell (twice) , Rocky Mountain, Greybull and Burlington.
At the conference tournament, the Fillies opened with a 57-25 win over Thermopolis.
“We were able to get a jump on Thermopolis with our man press,” Osborne said. “The second string players helped win with playing half of the game. They did a great job of breaking the Thermopolis press and played tough defense.”
Cody then defeated Lander 32-16.
“The game with Lander was intense and fast paced,” Osborne said. “We did a good job of breaking their zone and found ways to score. Our defense is what won the game.”
The championship game against Worland came down to the last second, with Cody losing 28-26.
“Worland pressed the entire game, but the Fillies handled the pressure well,” Osborne said. “The undersized Cody girls played great, but at the end of the game fell short by two points.”
The A squad was made up of Molly Hays, Hailey Holeman, Hannah Holeman, Maddy Lee, Allison Magargal, Ada Nelson, Taydon Schoening, Calli Shelton and Riley Simone.
“Individually and as a team we grew,” Osborne said. “The girls all improved with reading the defense. This group is quick to laugh, are grateful, giving and just all-around wonderful people, but when they step on the court they go to work and compete.”
The B team finished with an 8-5 record.
“These ladies were awesome, willing to do whatever and with such a small group we were able to spend a lot of time working on skill development,” Holm said. “As the season went on, we were able to continue to build on our fundamentals and see the girls getting stronger and stronger as the game started to come to them.”
Playing on the B squad was Hailey Holeman, Hannah Holeman, Shelton, Reagan Staggs, Magargal, Sara Riole, Jillian Eakins and Josefina Blain.
“We ended the season with a jamboree, and although it didn’t go how we wanted it was still a great finish,” Holm said. “These ladies are an amazing bunch, from top to bottom. They truly built a team mentality and it was great to watch them encourage and come alongside each other.”
