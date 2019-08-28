As the Cody volleyball team gets back on the court to prepare for its second season of 4A competition, another trip to state is on every returner’s mind.
“I definitely think everyone’s goal is state,” senior Emily Larsen said. “After experiencing it last year, we want to get back and see if we can improve on last year’s record.”
In 2018, with only one returning varsity player, the Fillies exceeded expectations, finishing second in the northwest conference and third at regionals to advance to the state tournament for the first time in six years. Cody finished 1-2 at the state to end the season 26-5 overall.
“Having last year’s season gave them a taste of what they want and what they could do,” coach Stephanie Birch said. “It was so cool and they want to do that again.”
Cody lost three seniors from last year, including 6-feet-2-inch Paige Powell. With no tall transfers moving in this season, the Fillies will be lacking height, with the tallest girl standing 5’10.” However, Birch said the girls are working hard to fill the vacated positions.
“They’re definitely putting in the work,” she said. “We’re not big, so we’ll have to be quick, have good ball control, passing and digging.”
Seventeen are out between the JV and varsity squads. Cody returns four varsity starters from last year in seniors Riley Welch and Larsen, and juniors Grace Shaffer and Brittan Bower. Juniors Allyson Schroeder and Summer Holeman also saw some time as subs.
“Everyone is doing awesome,” Larsen said. “We’re really stepping up.”
The squad also has some promising underclassmen.
“We have some really good freshmen and sophomores this year that are ready to play with us,” Welch said. “Like Stephanie says, ‘Age doesn’t matter, if you’re good enough.’”
Welch added the team’s strengths will come from all its preparation.
“We have a strong work ethic and desire to help each other,” she said. “We lift each other up and are positive.”
During summer open gyms and fundraisers, Birch said 25-30 athletes attended each event, something that hasn’t happened her previous seasons.
“Last year set the tone,” Larsen said of the dedication. “Coming in we’re good friends and everyone wants what’s best for the team.”
The Fillies spent the first week in two-a-day practices.
“They haven’t been playing six-to-eight hours of volleyball a day so it’s pushing them,” Birch said. “But everyone is super positive.”
This week Cody will begin fine-tuning in preparation for its first matches.
“We need to be together as a team and play together as a team,” Larsen said. “We’re close and help each other out.”
The Fillies open the season this weekend at the McDonald’s Invitational in Riverton. Birch plans to mix up her lineups to get a better feel for each girl’s strengths.
“Last year I just kept messing with combinations until something felt right,” she said. “The first week will be the same thing. I’ll try a bunch of combinations until it clicks and if not we’ll keep going until it does.”
Welch said the weekend focus won’t be on just wins and losses.
“I hope we work together, communicate and stay positive,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.